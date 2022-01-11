ITU Translation Announce High-Quality Certified Document Translation Services for Immigration

Miami, United States, 2022-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ — During the green card or visa process, it will need to provide documented evidence supporting the application. If any supporting document is not written in English, you need to give a certified translation.

ITU Translation Services provides translation services to clients in Miami. They provide certified, notarized, USCIS official translations in Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Arabic, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Chinese, Haitian Creole and much more.

Any kind of document that the U.S. government necessitates for a green card or visa application should be translated into English – whether that document refers to the supporting relative or the relative attempting to get the green card or visa. A few examples include:

Birth certificate (this is the most frequent document requiring translation)

Marriage certificate

Divorce documents (if anyone were previously married)

Police records

Bank statements

ITU thinks about them qualified in both English and the document’s original language like Mandarin or Spanish.

Don’t stress! Although the government needs a translated document to become “certified,” it does not need the person translating to get officially credentialed in translation services. The translator should be a professional, just qualified in English and the foreign language in which the document was formerly written.

For a document to be regarded as “certified,” the individual that translated it into English must write a professional letter stating that they:

Are capable to translate the document because they are qualified in both English and the document’s original language.

Translated the document properly and fully to the best of their capabilities.

However the present immigration law enables people to be their translators – if a person can approve that they are truly qualified in both languages – the decision to acknowledge a certified English translation is usually at the discretion of the immigration officer examining the documents. It is, therefore, smart to get the assistance of an expert translation service.

ITU guarantee is to provide high-quality services to individuals and all kinds of businesses which range from small start-ups to multi-national companies. Although small-scale text translation is their most typical job order, the organization also specializes in other kinds of document translation services like legal, medical, technical, financial, as well as others.

Additionally, all foreign language documents needed by USCIS for immigration or green card should be associated with certified translations. The consequence of not providing proper certification could be an RFE (request for evidence), that will hold off the processing of the immigration or green card process. Make sure to ask for certified document translations when they are needed.

ITU Translation Services provides fast, cost-effective, and 100% USCIS translation guaranteed certified document translation services . The Miami-based organization works seven days a week, 365 days a year and provides translation services for 150-plus languages. To get a free quote for Translations Service Miami, please visit https://itutranslationservices.com/

