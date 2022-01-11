Tilswall makes the house-cleaning more efficient with the launch of a M3 electric cleaning brush

London, UK, 2022-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ — Tilswall has launched a M3 fast charge electric cleaning brush so you don’t have to worry about cleaning jobs anymore.

As an expert in household power tools, Tilswall makes more durable, beautiful, lightweight and safer power tools for professionals and do-it-yourselfers. On 10 January 2022, Tilswall launched a M3 electric cleaning brush designed for cleaning the home. The job is simple , easy, fast and efficient.

“Cleaning is a tiring thing, but it is unavoidable. To free women’s hands, we designed and developed this cleaning product. It changes traditional manual cleaning and takes more care of women.” David Chen, Brand Director of Tilswall Say.

Compared with the last generation, Tilswall M3 electric spin scrubber is equipped with a more powerful motor (5.0Nm, 7.4V, 74W) which makes it much more efficient to remove stubborn stains.

With fast-charging technology, it saves your time and makes the house-cleaning more efficient.

Compared to traditional cleaning methods, the adjustable arm makes it easier to clean floors, corners, bathrooms, kitchens, etc. A real tool-free extension of the pole. The brush head supports continuous adjustment from 0-80 degrees.

Two gears (250rpm/300rpm) : the lower gear helps remove stubborn stains, and the higher gear increases the efficiency.

This M3 electric cleaning brush has received rave reviews from women since its launch and is now available on Amazon and in the flagship shop.

For more information, please visit the official website: https://www.tilswall.com/products/m3-fast-charge-cordless-electric-spin-scrubber