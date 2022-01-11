Top 6 Players Hold Nearly 1/3rd Revenue Share in Architectural Coatings Market – Fact.MR Study

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

The architectural coatings market is expected to increase at a moderate rate across various regions.

The architectural coatings market is expected to increase at a moderate rate, with global demand for architectural coatings growing at a CAGR of 4.1% in terms of volume between 2018 and 2027.

The market study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Architectural Coatings market, including key dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

Market Insights of Architectural Coatings

Market Segmentation

The architectural coatings market is segmented on the basis of resin type, application, and formulation type.

The key segments are further divided into sub-segments in order to offer clear picture on the growth of the architectural coatings market.

Based on the resin type, the architectural coatings market is segmented into Fluoropolymers, Acrylics, Metallic Additive, Urethanes, and others (epoxy, poly alkyds, and amines).

On the basis of application the market segmentation includes residential and non-residential. Based on the formulation type, the architectural coatings market is further segmented into Water Bourne and Solvent Bourne.

Competitive Landscape

The architectural coatings market report provides information on all the leading companies in the market, including SWOT analysis, market share, and business strategies of each player in the architectural coatings market.

Increasing number of companies in the architectural coatings market are planning to expand themselves in regional markets through partnerships and mergers and acquisitions. New product development is also one of the strategies of most of the key players in the architectural coatings market. PPG Industries Inc. has launched advanced passive fire-protection coating known as PPG PITT-CHAR NX.

The coating eliminate cracking and delamination risk during transportation, fabrication and construction. AkzoNobel with a plan to combine its expertise with ingenious solutions of startup has launched Paint and Future Innovation Challenge.

Acrylics Resin to Witness Substantial Growth in Architectural Coatings Market

Compared to the other types of resins used in architectural coatings, acrylics resins are likely to account for the highest market share in the architectural coatings market, the demand is expected to exceed 9,000,000 tons by the end of 2018, as per the new study by Fact.MR. Acrylic resins are finding large application in architectural coatings, especially in exterior application.

Owing to the UV and weathering resistance, and good gloss and color retention, acrylic resins are witnessing increasing demand from paints and coatings manufacturers across the globe. Rising preference for hybrid coatings, prepared by blending acrylic polymer with other functional polymers for application in interior and exterior surfaces is driving the architectural coatings market growth. This has also emerged a way to overcome various inadequacies of traditional acrylic paints.

The demand for waterborne acrylic coatings is also increasing due to the new emission standards on VOC introduced by governments across various countries. In the last few years, acrylic surface coatings have surpassed the use of alkyd surface coatings in the paint and coating industry, especially in the developing regions.

The overall growth in the architectural coatings market is likely to remain moderate, with the global demand of architectural coatings reaching at 4.1% CAGR in terms of volume during 2018-2027.

More Valuable Insights on Architectural Coatings Market

The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

