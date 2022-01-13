ValveIT valves manufacturer in Saudi Arabia-3tsaudi

Saudi Arabia, 2022-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ — FCT is a French Trunnion Mounted Ball Valves designer and manufacturer mainly dedicated to the Oil and Gas industry supplying fully customized solution with premium engineering for complex and severe applications.

Therefore our valves are designed for special applications such as:

High temperature / cryogenic

High pressure (API6A)

Subsea

HIPPS

DIB / DBB

Corrosive fluids

Slurry

Pig launcher / receiver valves

FCT has also developed a new branch of activity providing its production capacities to offer industrial services and the manufacture of complete sub-assemblies outside the “Oil & Gas” sectors.

Sofis Netherlocks Interlocks

When you choose Netherlocks Valve Interlocks, you eliminate human error. Using interlocks, you only allow the correct valve to be opened or closed in the correct sequence. You guide your operators every step of the way – there is no bypassing the system. Your valves are operated using a linear key, taking your operators through a specific process, following a predefined sequence, with unique keys for each step. Netherlocks Valve Interlocks are used as an industry standard by renowned companies like Total, BP, ADCO and Shell to create a safer working environment. ValveIT valves manufacturer in Saudi Arabia

Key management systems detect and record insertion and removal of interlock keys in one central place. Increase productivity and provide safer operations.

Gain valuable insight in interlock usage – Valve interlocks improve process safety, but challenges may arise through poor use of interlocks and limited operational knowledge. Time taken searching for missing keys or taking the wrong one in to the field, can cause considerable delays. Additionally, in using mechanical interlocks alone, you cannot make use of all the data driven insights, with plants becoming more technologically driven.

EasiDrive portable actuator

A lightweight portable actuator which you can easily carry in to the field costs by saving on actuator capex.

Full actuation of all your manual valves – Reduce investment

With EasiDrive, you easily handle hard to operate and time-consuming valves without expensive actuators. Equip your valves with mounting kits, carry your tool in to the field and operate your valves with ease.

Power Wrench portable actuator

Pneumatic valve wrench with universal coupling plates. Reduce effort, improve efficiency and minimize downtime during plant stops and maintenance.

Speed-up manual valve operation without hurting your back

The Power Wrench portable actuator reduces valve operating time by up to 80% and improves efficiency when operating manual valves. Install the drive plate with u-bolts, connect the Power Wrench portable actuator to an air supply and you are ready to go!

