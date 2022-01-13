SchoolDataLists launched over 450K+ Verified School Email Addresses to reach Key Decision-Makers from Education Industry

Houston, Texas, 2022-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ — SchoolDataLists, a leading supplier of B2B email database, today announced the release of 486,769 CASS certified email contacts for the School Email Addresses with real-time data updates. Boost your marketing campaigns with authentic and accurate email lists. You can market to prospects like administrators, principals, superintendents, teachers, librarians, school nurses, transportation staff, office staff, and others with an accurate School Mailing List.

The School Email List is validated with a detailed 7-tier verification process for optimal email deliverability. They process the email database through additional manual and AI tools for maximum customer response rate. The customized School Email Database data points include geographical location, universities, institution type, job titles, education level, and many more. Personalize your email lists with 35+ data field segments to target specific prospects.

To reach prospects from your ideal customer base and maximize your return on investments with a tailored School Email Address List according to your business specifications. Broaden your brand reach with a School Email Database List reliably sourced from business cards, public data, government records, annual reports, survey subscribers, event attendees, yellow pages, panel discussions, seminars, etc. Over 16,000+ trustworthy sources are utilized to generate a comprehensive School Email List with deliverable email contacts. You can get in touch with the potential audience from across the USA with a cost-effective marketing strategy.

With our time-efficient marketing strategy, you can focus on your marketing campaigns with sales-ready leads and opt-in contacts. You can buy a pre-packaged email list for immediate marketing implementation with seamless CRM integration for smooth processing. The School Email Lists are compliant with privacy policies like CAN-SPAM, GDPR, ESIL, CCPA, CASL. They deliver permission-based contacts to avoid hard email bounces and improve data accuracy.

“The release of the updated School Email Address List has received an overwhelming response by B2B marketers globally. A notable surge in sales revenue has been observed with the rising popularity among the marketers from the education industry. More B2B marketers are seeking SchoolDataLists’s services due to the positive response for the release of real-time updated School Mailing Lists to enhance prospect engagement,” says Jacob Smith, Marketing Manager at SchoolDataLists.

About SchoolDataLists

SchoolDataLists is an independent database provider delivering verified and responsive email contacts. They deliver industry-leading prospect contacts from the education industry to increase your ROI with a successful marketing campaign. Highly-trained data researchers verify the contact list with NCOA and SMTP verifications. You can take advantage of their data replacement benefits, experience the guaranteed 85-90% email deliverability rate, and improve your customer response rate. SchoolDataLists delivers the purchased mailing list to your registered email address within 3-5 business days. You receive the requested mailing database in .csv or .xls formats. Various online and offline credible sources are utilized to provide highly responsive School Mailing Lists. You can connect with SchoolDataLists immediately due to their 24*7 customer assistance service for any business queries. They even offer a free sample email list!

SchoolDataLists

Email: sales@schooldatalists.com