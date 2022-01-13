Roxborough Memorial Hospital Nationally Recognized with an ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital

Philadelphia, PA, 2022-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ — Roxborough Memorial Hospital, a member of Prime Healthcare, received an “A” grade in the Fall 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Roxborough Memorial Hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

“Receiving our third ‘A’ grade from the Leapfrog Group from 2018, 2019, and now 2021, is a great honor and a testament to our team’s dedication to patient safety,” said Burt Piper, chief executive officer of Roxborough Memorial Hospital. “The Roxborough Memorial Hospital team continues to deliver the highest quality patient care while facing unprecedented challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, and their hard work ensures that Roxborough Memorial Hospital is able to safely continue to serve our community.”

“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I thank the leadership and workforce of Roxborough Memorial Hospital for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

Piper added, “We congratulate the clinicians, management, and staff of Roxborough Memorial Hospital for showing the country what it means to put patient safety first.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

To see Roxborough Memorial Hospital’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.

