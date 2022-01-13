Jammers4u is Launching a New Portable Suitcase Jammer with Built in Directional Antennas, 10 Bands, Powerful 90w for Cdma Gsm Cell Mobile 3g 4g 5g Wifi 2.4ghz 5ghz Wireless Network

Jammers4u is launching a new portable Suitcase Jammer with built-in directional Antennas, 10 bands, powerful 90W for CDMA GSM Cell Mobile 3G 4G 5G WIFI 2.4Ghz 5Ghz Wireless Networks with range up to 100m New portable jammer Silencer CT-2010HB-5G is specially developed in focus on practical, portable, discreet looking with power for satisfactory range of most offices, meeting rooms and other inside and outside secure locations, where occasional signal interference is required.

Taipei, Taiwan,2022-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ —OEM ODM Manufacturer Jammers4u is launching a new portable Suitcase Jammer with built-in Directional Antennas, 10 bands powerful 90W for CDMA GSM Cell Mobile 3G 4G 5G WIFI 2.4Ghz Wireless Networks with range up to 100m

Jammers4u is focused on market needs, security trends and responds by developing jammers to meet increasing requirements of the practical use in security market.

Model Silencer CT-2010HB-5G is extremely big improvement in a series of light portable Suitcase jammers, especially since the market demand for increasing power, because of increase in strength of mobile phone networks and the increasingly present 5G network.

Considering that the previous portable Jammers in Suitcase/Briefcase had a maximum power only 2-3W per Band, max 8 channels, with weight 10kg+ and Omni Antennas, and the fact that the old Suitcases needed to be opened to operate, new model will work from a closed briefcase directed where needed.

New model CT-2010HB-5G light is only 8 kg with up to 10 channels and the same power as much bigger unit’s 8-10W per band, total 90W with Built-in Directional Antennas

The device is designed to be used easily by anyone who can turn the switch on and off when needed and no special training is required. Designed to cut off down-link only, therefore it doesn’t have Interference to base station and repeaters. The effective blocking range is up to 100 meters. The jamming distance varies, depending on the signal strength and the location. It is a fully autonomous device with antennas and LiFePO4 battery capable of providing 90min of operating time.

Product YouTube video : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2vNK49PDwqE

Product web page: http://jammers4u.com/silencer-portable-10-bands-90w-5g-cell-mobile-2.4ghz-5ghz-gps-jammer

​About Jammers4u

Jammers today are used in many different scenarios and to find the best fit for your needs, we carry a whole spectrum of jammers for every possible application. However, there are so many different wireless technologies that are in use, and we can help you to accomplish your goal with the best combinations of bands to suit your needs. Any frequency combination and customization are possible just send us your inquiry and we will give you our recommendation. We can design a system that works for you. Our production is very flexible and we can accommodate large orders in a short time without drop in quality.

As an original RF equipment manufacturer from Taiwan with its own factory in Hong Kong/Shenzhen, China, Jammers4u keeps its own traditional quality developed in many years of making for wireless radio equipment on Taiwan, therefore you can be sure that our products quality and technology is match superior then from other manufactures. Product cases may look similar, but inside are PCB boards, RF Modules, even antennas are different, of course, the performance is a lot different. All of our products are burn-in tested after production and we ship only 100% new and functional jammers. Warranty for all products is 1 year.

Jammers4u welcomes OEM/ODM inquiries, we have big R&D capabilities, which include professionals engineers with years of hands-on experiences in product development and manufacturing and we are able to meet any of your technical requirements .

Jammers4u offers proven quality wireless technology equipment tested in many security, military and police projects, and guarantees you reliable operation and stability. OEM Manufacturer, worldwide delivery via DHL express, export and wholesale prices.

Please do not hesitate to contact us.

Jammers4u Team