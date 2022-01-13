Top 6 Handicrafts of India That You Must Buy – Nera Exim

Udaipur, Rajasthan, India, 2022-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ — India has been known for its customs from the dawn of time. India is one of the world’s most culturally rich countries in terms of art and culture. India’s handicrafts are well-loved and recognized over the world, and they have awed everyone. Many rural people still rely on their artistic creations for a living, and India has managed to retain its craftsmen, art, and handicrafts. You Can Buy Handicrafts From Best Handicrafts Manufacturers in India

Woodwork

Woodworking has a long history in India’s northern regions. Punjabi regions are known for their wonderful wooden furniture. Kashmir is famed for its items created from walnut trees. Wooden crafts like masks, doors, window frames, and sculptures are a specialty of Chhattisgarh artists. The state of Jharkhand is known for its wooden toys, which are always sold in pairs. The patterns are generally floral, animal, and human forms, and the woodcarvings of Goa are an artistic fusion of Portuguese and Indian civilizations.

Pottery

Pottery is thought to be the most sensuous of all the arts. Handmade pottery has been a part of Indian culture since the Harappan Civilisation. North India is also famous for its ceramic patterns, which range from orange, brown, and light red in Uttar Pradesh to black and dark red in Himachal Pradesh. Bikaner is known for its painted pottery, Pokhran for its geometrical pattern pottery, and Alwar for its Kagzi pottery in Rajasthan. Jaipur’s blue ceramics are also well-known. In India’s artisan traditions, the potter has a special role.

Leather

Ancient sages and ascetics in India have shown the age-old tradition of leather expertise. Leather was once utilized not only for clothing and footwear, but also for headgear, purses, saddles, and shields. Leather items from India are well-known around the world. Leatherwork is very popular in Madhya Pradesh. Shoes, purses, and clothes are among the leather goods manufactured. Kolhapuri chappals are a type of leather shoe popular in Maharashtra.

Brass Handicrafts

Brass is recognized for its durability, which works in its favor when it comes to handicrafts. Lord Ganesha’s image in various poses, vases, tabletops, perforated lamps, ornament boxes, wine glasses, and other brass things are still commonly used in many Indian homes today. “Kansas” are craftsmen who specialize in brass handicrafts. Rajasthan is primarily responsible for the production of brass handicrafts.

Bamboo Handicrafts

Bamboo-based handicrafts are among the most environmentally friendly in India. Baskets, dolls, toys, furniture, mats, wall-hangings, crossbows, jewelry boxes, and many other products are created from bamboo. West Bengal, Assam, and Tripura produce the majority of bamboo handicrafts.

Overall, we can see that each area of India has its own distinct handicraft that adds to the state’s and country’s attractiveness. The craft tradition has grown through decades, and there is a constant drive for creativity and invention that continues to give each craft a modern style while still conserving Indian heritage and culture.

Garments

A saree, also known as a sari, is a long piece of material that women wrap around their waist and drape one end over their shoulder. The Baluchari saris of West Bengal, as well as the Mooga and Assam silks of Assam, are famed throughout the east of India for their silk saris. Their saris are available in a variety of colors and appear to be very costly and wonderful. Banarasi sarees are famed for their gold and silver brocade or zari, quality silk, and sumptuous needlework and are among the best sarees in India.

In rural South India, weaving saris is a family legacy. Kanchipuram saris are well-known

in Tamil Nadu. With fewer designs and fresh colors, classic Kanchipuram saris have been given a contemporary makeover.

