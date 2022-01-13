Check out What Makes Freightwalla.com the Best Freight Forwarding Services

Looking for reputable freight forwarding services?

Mumbai, India, 2022-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ — International freight forwarding services involve challenging aspects such as the handling of goods from one country to another by sea or air. In addition to other challenges in this business the freight forwarding services have to ensure that they are aware about the rules for importing and exporting goods which vary from country to country. Freightwalla is a team of logistics experts knowledgeable about providing services like this as a responsible mainly to make sure that goods being shipped will reach their specified destinations safely and in good condition.

“I can now import goods from India without worrying about quality, compliance, and hassle some paperwork — thanks to Freightwalla” says Ayman Baki, Owner, STY Global, Turkey.

What Makes Freightwalla.com the Best Freight Forwarding Services?

The team at Freightwalla is instrumental in streamlining the entire logistic process of your business and they provide services that include:

Take complete control of your supply chain processes with the help of their digital platform and dedicated team

They provide simplified Costing and Planning

You get quotes and schedules in 4 seconds

They save 75% time while booking freight by dealing with a single freight partner

You can get dozens of shipping options without making countless inquiries and follow up

Convenient Online Documentation with up to 30% reduced documentation time.

Avoid missing cut-offs due to documentation errors

Finalize BL & SI without shuttling between emails & paperwork

Convenient online documentation

Real-Time Tracking and Updates

Auto-alerts for your & your clients for all milestones

Receive real-time transshipment alerts

Minimize losses by responding to unavoidable delays proactively

Freightwalla provides Customs Clearance Completed, Container Stuffing Completed, Container Loaded on Vessel, Vessel Arrived at POD, Container Reached Destination, Intelligent Analytics and Invoicing and 24×7 accesses to all your invoices. Now you can manage all reports and invoices on a single platform. They provide auto-generate daily status, monthly spending, and historical pricing reports

About Freightwalla:

Freightwalla wants to combine the advantages of digitalization with dedicated customer service for international freight forwarders as digital freight forwarders. Freightwalla is a rapidly growing team of logistics experts and innovators transforming international maritime logistics with much-needed transparency, simplicity and excellent service.

For more information about Ocean Freight India visit Freightwalla.

Contact us:

Address: BTJ Logics Pvt Ltd, 2nd Floor,

UdyogBhavan, WalchandHirachand Marg,

Ballard Estate,Fort, Mumbai – 400001

Call us: 1800-102-0667 (India), +91 82913 06655 (International)

Email: hello@freightwalla.com