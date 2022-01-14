Medical Image Analysis Software Market is Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2021 – 2024

San Jose, California , USA, Jan 14, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

The Medical Image Analysis Software Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Medical Image Analysis Software Market size is estimated to reach USD 4.51 billion by 2024 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.1% throughout the forecast period. The high growth of the market is majorly attributed to the increase in usage and uptake of imaging software for diagnosis purpose. This technology is widely used for diagnosis in the field of orthopedic, dental, neurology, oncology, urology, and others.

Request a Sample Copy of Medical Image Analysis Software Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/medical-image-analysis-software-market/request-sample

In addition, shifting in focus to provide enhanced care has led to the incorporation of various computer-aided diagnosis systems, which is further contributing towards market growth. Continuous increases in the prevalence of chronic disorders such as neurological diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer require medical imaging systems to provide an effective and fast diagnosis. This fact will further push the market demand for medical imaging software, leading to drive the market growth.

The introduction of technologically advanced products such as 3D imaging, multimodality imaging platforms is also presumed to augment the market over the coming years. Furthermore, various benefits including flexibility and high-resolution imaging, along with convenient use of multi-modal integrated workflows are expected to bolster the demand and increase product penetration throughout the forecast period.

Some prominent market players are, Xinapse Systems Lts., Bruker Corporation, ClaroNAv Inc., Esaote Inc., Merge Healthcare Inc., MIM Software Inc., Aquilab GmbH, Spacelabs Healthcare Inc., Agfa-Gevaert Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Carestream Health Inc., Philips Healthcare, and GE Healthcare.

The industry shows a high competitive rivalry owing to various strategic initiatives such as technological innovation inputs, acquisitions and mergers, collaborations, and product launches. For instance, NEO new oncology AG was acquired by Siemens Healthineers in May 2016 to enhance their R&D capabilities product portfolio for the treatment of cancer.

Global medical image analysis software application outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Orthopedic

Dental

Neurology

Cardiology

Oncology

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Mammography

Urology & Nephrology

Access Medical Image Analysis Software Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/medical-image-analysis-software-market

Medical image analysis software regional outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

MEA

South Africa

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com