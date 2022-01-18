Remington College in Webster, Greenspoint now offer 8-month Cosmetology Diploma Program

HOUSTON, TX, 2022-Jan-18 — /EPR Network/ — Those looking to start a new career in the new year have another option at Remington College’s Webster and Greenspoint locations.1

Both campuses in Houston are now offering a new 8-month Cosmetology Diploma Program. Enrollment is open and classes are starting soon.

The program covers the basics of skin, hair and nail care. It is designed to prepare students for entry-level positions in beauty salons, day spas or nail salons.1 The program is delivered in a hybrid format, with some online components and some in-person sessions.

The program can be completed in as few as eight months.2 Upon successful completion of the program, students are awarded a Diploma in Cosmetology.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the need for hairdressers, hairstylists and cosmetologists is expected to increase 19 percent from 2020 to 2030—much faster than the average—due mainly to population growth.3

Remington College Greenspoint Campus is located at 11310 Greens Crossing Blvd. #300, Houston, TX 77067.

Remington College Webster location is located at 20985 Gulf Freeway, Webster, TX 77598.

Remington College’s Webster location is a satellite for the Greenspoint campus.

