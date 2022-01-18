InfoGlobalData Released 104,032 Hotel Email Lists that can help to reach Hotel Owners and decision-makers

Seattle, WA, 2022-Jan-18 — /EPR Network/ — InfoGlobalData the leading provider of b2b email and mailing lists today, announced the release of its verified Hotel Email Lists that help marketers to reach hotel owners, managers, executives and much more. The Hotels Email Database at our end is updated regularly to ensure maximum accuracy. With this Hotels Database marketers now can reach decision-makers in the USA and global markets.

Hotel Email Lists by InfoGlobalData

In addition to reaching the target prospects in the industry, InfoGlobalData helps you to gain the opportunity to market your products or services to the decision-makers in the hotels that have interested to receive your information. InfoGlobalData List of Hotel Email Addresses highlights the industry’s most active decision-makers. With InfoGlobalData Hotels Email Database marketers can target prospects by geography, employee size, job titles, volume and other key metrics.

Successful b2b marketing comes with an accurate and targeted marketing database. The hospitality industry is one of the most powerful and robust industries today. Considering this as a major factor, InfoGlobalData takes the accountability of handling and updating the Hotel Email Lists in a most accurate manner ensuring the data is updated regularly. InfoGlobalData also offers comprehensive email and data appending services, the most accurate and positive marketing practice to keep email lists healthy.

Speaking about the list, Susan Schulz one of the renowned clients said that, “InfoGlobalData is always immediately responsive to initial inquiries and works quickly to get the counts and quote you need to evaluate your options when you’re sourcing lists for an e-blast to a specific audience.”

About InfoGlobalData:

InfoGlobalData offers a highly targeted Opt-in Emails and Mails that helps clients to maximize ROI and improve conversions. They provide organizations of all types and sizes with access to the specialized service and databases necessary to clean, validate, correct and enhance marketing contact lists.

InfoGlobalData employs expert data specialists that use the latest technology, daily-updated data, and optimized algorithms to provide qualified data outputs for clients. Their data is updated on an ongoing basis and comes from a variety of trusted sources.

InfoGlobalData

Email: sales@infoglobaldata.com

Contact: +1 (206) 792 3760