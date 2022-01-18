Alight Norman Improves Off-Campus Living Options

Norman, Oklahoma, 2022-Jan-18 — /EPR Network/ — Alight Norman is pleased to announce they improve off-campus living by providing a high-quality apartment complex that features everything students need to enjoy their college experience. The off-campus apartments make it easy for students to afford off-campus housing while remaining close to the campus.

At Alight Norman, students have their choice of floor plans, such as one, two, three, and four-bedroom units to share with their friends or meet new people through the roommate matching service. The fully furnished apartments are available for an affordable monthly rate to give students the opportunity to live off campus without worrying about roommates who are unable to pay their fair share. Rent for each apartment includes in-unit laundry, wired and Wi-Fi Internet access, and water and sewer.

Students living at Alight Norman can live a better quality of life with various community amenities. These features include a 24-hour fitness center, a resort-style swimming pool with a hot tub, basketball and sand volleyball courts, a hammock garden, grilling stations, an outdoor pavilion with a fireplace, and more. Students can also attend social events throughout the year and invite their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the off-campus living options can find out more by visiting the Alight Norman website or by calling 1-405-253-8000.

About Alight Norman: Alight Norman is an off-campus housing complex available for students attending the University of Oklahoma. They have created a comfortable off-campus living environment to make student living as enjoyable and comfortable as possible. The complex makes it easy for students to enjoy the freedom of living away from campus while remaining close by to attend classes and on-campus events.

Company: Alight Norman

Address: 2657 Classen Blvd.

City: Norman

State: OK

Zip code: 73071

Telephone number: 1-405-253-8000