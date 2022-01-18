Everything about Carbon Steel Pipes and CS Grades

Carbon Steel Pipes, ASTM A106 Carbon Steel Pipes, Carbon Steel A53 Pipe, Carbon Steel Welded Pipes, Carbon Steel Seamless Pipes Manufacturer, Supplier, and Exporter in India

Mumbai, India, 2022-Jan-18 — /EPR Network/ — Carbon steel pipe is used as the base pipe in bimetallic combination tubing, which has an internal liner made of stainless steel, titanium alloy steel, copper, or aluminium, among other materials.

Bright Steel Centre is one of the Largest Carbon Steel Pipes Manufacturer in India. We have been an important part of the growth and also development of the Indian market as well as quality exports. We manufacture ASTM A106 carbon steel pipe in various sizes, shapes and also with different specifications.

Bright Steel Centre is India’s best leading ASTM A106 Carbon Steel Pipes Manufacturer in India. Carbon Steel Pipes are available in various types such as Seamless / ERW / Welded / Fabricated / LSAW Pipes. Carbon Steel Seamless Pipes is one of the types of Carbon Steel Pipes.

Types of Carbon Steel Pipes

1. Carbon Steel Seamless Pipes

The seamless carbon steel pipe is formed by perforating a steel ingot or a solid tube blank, and then hot rolled, cold rolled or cold drawn. We manufacture Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe in various sizes, shapes and also with different specifications as per the requirements of our valuable clients. Carbon Steel Seamless Pipes has a very high resistance to corrosion, but it is becoming increasingly expensive day by day.

Learn more About Carbon Steel Seamless Pipes Manufacturer in India

2. Low Temperature CS Seamless Pipes

Bright Steel Centre is India’s best leading Low Temperature CS Seamless Pipes Manufacturer in India. Low Temperature CS Seamless Pipes are available in various types such as Seamless / ERW / Welded / Fabricated / LSAW Pipes. They are also available in various forms such as Round, Square, Rectangular, Hydraulic and many more. The size of LTCS A333 Pipes is 1/2” NB to 36” NB.

Learn more About Low Temperature CS Seamless Pipes Manufacturer in India

Carbon steel pipes Grades

1. ASTM A106 Gr. B Carbon Steel Pipes

ASTM A106 Carbon Steel Grade B Square Pipes has a very high resistance to corrosion, but it is becoming increasingly expensive day by day. Our Supplied ASTM A106 Gr.B Carbon Steel Pipes are known for its reliability and quality all across the world. Bright Steel Centre is one of the Largest ASTM A106 Gr. B Carbon Steel Pipes Manufacturer in India.

Learn more About ASTM A106 Gr. B Carbon Steel Pipes Manufacturer in India

2. LSAW Carbon Steel Pipes

Carbon Steel LSAW pipes are mainly used as a long distance transportation pipeline for liquid coal, oil, gas on land and offshore. Also, LSAW Pipe can be applied as construction pipes on power station, offshore platform, petrochemistry and city construction etc.Carbon Lsaw is made up from High Quality of Standard Raw Materials.

Learn more About LSAW Carbon Steel Pipes Manufacturer in India

For more Details Carbon Steel Pipes

You Might Also Like Alloy Steel Pipes Manufacturer