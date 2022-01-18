Shannon’s First Online Fine Art Auction of 2022, Open for Bidding Now Through January 20, Features 228 Quality Artworks

Milford, CT, 2022-Jan-18 — /EPR Network/ — Online bidding is open now through January 20th at 2 pm Eastern time for 228 lots of fine art from the 19th century through the present in Shannon’s Internet-only fine art auction featuring paintings, drawings, prints and sculpture. To view the full catalog, condition reports and to bid live online, visit www.shannons.com.

American art leads the auction with an original painting by Alfred T. Bricher from his early period, titled View Near Hudson, estimated at $15,000-$20,000; a large, impressively framed view of The Coast of Cornwall, England by William T. Richards, estimated at $8,000-$12,000; and a tonalist evening view by Dwight W. Tryon, titled November, estimated at $8,000-$12,000.

Shannon’s will also offer a large, 52 inch by 77 inch painting of safari animals by celebrated French artist Henri Maik, estimated at $10,000-$15,000. Other French paintings in the sale include works by Adrien de Boucherville, Jacqueline Marval, Antoine Bouvard, Henri Jules Gunier, Raoul DeLongpre and Jules Rene Herve.

A rare Laura Woodward landscape from a private collection in New England will surely attract interest at an attractive $3,000-$5,000 estimate. There are three works by Jane Peterson, with copies of original receipts from the sale of her estate at O. Rundle Gilbert. Other female artists in the auction include Martha Walter, Olive Parker Black, Juanita Marbrook Guccione and others.

American Impressionism is represented by oils and works on paper by Eric Sloane, two oil paintings by Johann Berthelsen, as well as works by William Chadwick, William Lester Stevens, Thomas Alexander Harrison, Emile Gruppe, Wilson Irvine and many others.

Bronzes by Irish sculptor Patrick O’Reilly, depicting teddy bears as humans in fantastical settings, will lead the sculpture category. There are four O’Reilly bronzes in the auction, each estimated at between $3,000-$7,000. A Jeff Koons Balloon Dog will be offered at $1,000-$2,000 along with other contemporary sculptures by Chaim Gross, Seymour Meyer and Anthony Scott.

Prints featured in the sale include four works by Robert Motherwell including America – La France, Variations IV, V, and VII, each estimated between $2,000-$3,500. More contemporary prints by Helen Frankenthaler, Emily Mason, Ellsworth Kelly, Jim Dine, Larry Rivers, Henry Moore and Alexander Calder will be offered at attractive estimates.

Previews will be held by appointment, January 13-19th, weekdays from 11 am to 5 pm Eastern time. Virtual previews and additional photos are available by request. Bidding is available on-line through shannons.com. A live-stream of the auction will be broadcast on shannons.com at 2 pm Eastern on Thursday, January 20th.

To learn more, please visit www.shannons.com.