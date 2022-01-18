Stephanie Neves joined Libero Virginia’s coaches

Ashburn, VA2022-Jan-18 — /EPR Network/ — Libero Virginia is a place where members learn from A1 class coaches not only about volleyball in Ashburn but also about a healthy lifestyle and discipline. These experienced trainers are ready to motivate members and make them love sports activities while they are developing a team spirit. Libero Virginia has a perfectly organized and modern facility where athletes can work safely and learn to become winners while respecting their rivals. Recently, Stephanie Neves has joined Libero Virginia’s staff. This young coach is ready to help kids build their self-esteem and confidence through volleyball while working on all elements of a volleyball game.

Libero Virginia gives a chance to its members to be part of volleyball travel teams in Ashburn. These teams are aimed at those who want to compete and show their volleyball skills in the best light. Volleyball travel teams in Ashburn are organized and supervised by experienced trainers from Libero Virginia who tend to bring the volleyball game in their club on a higher level.

Libero Virginia organizes volleyball beginners’ clinics, mini volleyball clinics, boys’ volleyball clinics, and intermediate volleyball clinics. Volleyball beginners’ clinics is for boys and girls aged 10-14 who are ready to learn basic volleyball rules and skills. Libero Virginia, through its mini volleyball program for kids 5-9 years old, is focused on the basic serving, passing, setting, and attacking. The boys’ volleyball program in Libero Virginia is tailored to create a fun and exciting atmosphere that motivates members, aged 8-14, to learn about all necessary components of a volleyball game. The intermediate volleyball clinic in Ashburn, organized by Libero Virginia, is for all players who want to practice during a year but can’t travel with the team. The number of available spots in the intermediate volleyball clinic is limited and it runs from November to July.

Libero Virginia is a volleyball club that organized volleyball private lessons in Ashburn, VA. Its well-coordinated staff assists every athlete in developing and increasing his fundamental volleyball skills. All this is done through serious practice and detailed work on game-based drills and daily scrimmages that develop the whole volleyball player. Volleyball private lessons in Ashburn, VA are a great way to help everyone improve his skills following his own pace.

Libero Virginia organizes camps for volleyball. Its staff invests a lot of energy and planning to create exciting and fun-filled volleyball camps that are going to make participants enjoy this team sport. Camps for volleyball hosted by Libero Virginia are there to provide a well-coordinated practice focused on all vital elements of the volleyball games, such as serving, hitting, passing, and setting. Camps for volleyball are designed for players on several levels and include working on sportsmanship and learning sports life lessons.

Libero Virginia is a well-equipped facility where both young and old members can work on their coordination, power, strength, and sport discipline. Libero Virginia has developed numerous programs that cover volleyball, gymnastics, rock climbing, bouncing, tumbling, and fitness. This is a perfect place for everyone who wants to be active and to practice with modern sports equipment. The team of experienced coaches in Libero Virginia is there to motivate and support each person, despite his or her age. What is more, Libero Virginia is a great venue for big parties and other activities that include fun.

Contact info:

Company: Libero Virginia

Address: 44670 Cape Court, Suite 120, Ashburn, VA 20147

Phone: +1 (571) 225 8210

Email: liberovirginia1@gmail.com

Website: https://liberovirginia.com/

Contact Person: Vladimir Jelic