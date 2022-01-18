2021 Award-winning Company Node.JS Development Company in India

Noida, India, 2022-Jan-18 — /EPR Network/ — Mobulous, an agile and robust organization that provides excellent IT and business solutions, has been named “one of the top 20 leading NodeJS developers in India in 2021” by TechBehemoth. This award offers perfect NodeJS development solutions while leaving behind 5700 talented companies indexed on TechBehemoths’ platform. TechBehemoth announced at the end of 2021 that award-winning organizations would be able to digitally claim their awards and badges. Mobulous is one of India’s most prominent and versatile companies, having been named “one of the top leading NodeJS developers in India in 2021.” This company has many incredible products in its portfolio and is well-known for providing world-class web solutions to its global clients.

Mobulous provides tailored, scalable, and cost-effective digital solutions for its happy clients’ digital transformations, with a 95% retention rate. Mobulous is a true believer in cutting-edge technological advancements, fine-tuned perfection, and high-quality construction. With a rating of 4.7 out of 5. Mobulous is listed as a top mobile app development company on the clutch platform. In 2021, ‘Insights success’ named Mobulous an ‘innovative enterprise for mobility solutions.’ ‘app future’ adds another jewel to Mobulous’ success crown. They called Mobulous the “Top reputed app development company” for its excellent and consistent work. Mobulous’ crown has many award-shaped gems, but they are constantly trying to add more gems, which gives them new energy to do a better job.

Innovative solutions crafted by a tireless team of experts from various industry verticles at Mobulous have received recognition from industrial behemoths such as Gionee, ITC NIIT, KFC, Indiamart, Dainik Bhaskar, and many more in the pipeline. Anil Sharma, Mobulous’ visionary leader, stated that such awards would motivate the organization to do even better work in the future.

It is one of the most prestigious industrial awards for recognizing the outstanding work of global companies indexed with TechBehemoth. This award is based on the profile reviews and seven other extensive parameters. This citation can now be claimed digitally, according to TechBehemoth.

Along with this award, Mobulous have also been announced to be a jury member to evaluate the potential of other international entities for the competition of 2022 organized by TechBehemoth.

Mobulous’ top leadership expressed their delight at receiving this citation on behalf of their unrivaled talented team. Such gems will adorn the company’s work and assist them in showcasing their talent in the global market.