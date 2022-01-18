Aculon, Inc. Welcomes Elizabeth Cambre as Senior Manager, Business Development for the Energy Sector

SAN DIEGO, CA, 2022-Jan-18 — /EPR Network/ — Aculon, Inc. announced today that Elizabeth Cambre has joined its team as Senior Manager, Business Development. In this new position, Ms. Cambre will oversee the development and implementation of Aculon’s business development for the Energy sector including Oil & Gas to meet the surging demand for Aculon’s nano-enabled coatings and surface modification treatments.

Ms. Cambre is an experienced business development executive that brings more than 12 years of experience in the Oil & Gas Sector including time at 3 years at Schlumberger, over 7 years Baker Hughes. Ms. Cambre will report directly to Aculon Chairman & CEO Edward Hughes.

In previous roles as Global Product Line Manager – Production Enhancement at Baker Hughes and Director of Production Enhancement at Tendeka, Ms. Cambre led many initiatives relating to the use of Specialty Chemicals for production enhancement. These insights will help Aculon further penetrate the Oil & Gas markets. Ms. Cambre is well respected in the Oil & Gas Industry serving as the 2021 Vice Chair for the Hydraulic Fracturing Technical Section for the Society of Petroleum Engineers. Ms. Cambre is a Chemical Engineer by training and resides in the Houston area.

In announcing Ms. Cambre’s hiring, Edward Hughes explained how this aligns with the organization’s strategic goals for 2022 and beyond. “We have enjoyed enormous growth in our business as our proprietary surface modification techniques have penetrated many markets including Electronics, Specialty, Industrial and Medical markets. While we have many Oil & Gas applications including our anti-fouling and production enhancement treatments, we have never tried to directly penetrate the Oil & Gas market until now. Now we have a dedicated Oil & Gas professional that lives near Houston to help lead the charge. I have no doubt Elizabeth will bring her enormous energy, skills and contact to not only our existing programs but also many new ones. Elizabeth will continue our customer-centric focus and help new partners take advantage of Aculon’s surface modification solutions.”

“I am excited to join Aculon, a company that has broad portfolio of products and a reputation for being the innovation leader in the thin film coatings market,” said Ms. Cambre. “I am looking forward to sharing my experiences and tapping into my knowledge to continue to drive Aculon’s growth and build a strong specialty chemical business in Energy sector.”

About Aculon, Inc.

Aculon, Inc. is an award winning and leading surface modification company that specializes in creating ultra-thin film treatments to modify surfaces to make them repellant. The company was founded in 2004 and has developed a broad suite of surface modification technologies including hydrophobic, superhydrophobic, oleophobic, hydrophilic, anti-fouling and adhesion promotion technologies for global electronics, oil and gas and a specialty markets, including, automotive, optical, and industrial applications. Aculon’s technologies can be applied via spray, wipe or dipping processes that mitigate the need for capital-intensive vacuum chamber deposition processes. Please contact Aculon at 1-858-350-9499 or info@aculon.com for more information.

Media Contacts

Mario Gattuso

858-350-9499

gattuso@aculon.com