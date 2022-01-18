Urban PetRX Keeps Pets Happy and Healthy

Chicago, Illinois, 2022-Jan-18 — /EPR Network/ — Urban PetRX is pleased to announce they help individuals keep their pets happy and healthy. They provide a vast array of pet health care services, allowing pet owners to get the care they require to ensure they can enjoy their pets for years to come.

When individuals bring their pets to Urban PetRX, they can count on reliable healthcare for their pets with routine wellness checks and visits for other medical conditions. In addition to routine veterinary care, individuals can turn to the veterinary clinic for pet surgery, alternative and holistic care, dental services, microchipping, vaccinations, nutritional counseling, and more. They even have an in-house laboratory to ensure fast results when pets need tests.

Urban PetRX makes it easy for pet owners to get all the veterinary care their pets need with experienced professionals who can diagnose and treat various health conditions in pets. With simple online booking and emergency care appointments available, pet owners can give their pets the quality veterinary care they deserve to live long, healthy lives. Their team is passionate about pets and strives to provide the best pet care possible.

Anyone interested in learning about how they can keep pets happy and healthy can find out more by visiting the Urban PetRX website or by calling 1-773-801-0771.

About Urban PetRX: Urban PetRX is a full-service veterinary clinic providing the best possible care to pets, including routine wellness checks, vaccination, surgery, alternative and holistic care, dental care, nutritional counseling, and more. They understand the importance of keeping furry family members happy and healthy and strive to give their patients and their owners the best quality care to achieve those goals.

Company: Urban PetRX

Address: 3113 S. Morgan St.

City: Chicago

State: IL

Zip code: 60608

Telephone number: 1-773-801-0771

Email address: teampet@urbanpetrx.com