SmartBear Launches Support for Unreal Engine Game Development Tool and Electron Desktop Apps in Bugsnag

SOMERVILLE, Mass. and SAN FRANCISCO, USA, 2022-Jan-20 — /EPR Network/ — Bugsnag, a SmartBear company and application stability management pioneer, now supports Unreal Engine by Epic Games used to develop 3D games, and Electron, a framework to build cross-platform desktop apps in JavaScript running on Windows, macOS, and Linux. Bugsnag can now manage the stability of games built with Unreal for Android and iOS users, as well as monitor stability and native errors for Electron apps.

“We recognize the pressure businesses are under to develop cutting-edge apps that deliver a superior customer experience,” said Duncan Hewett, VP of the Bugsnag Product Group at SmartBear. “Our goal with Unreal Engine and Electron support is to arm teams with the tools they need to continue to innovate at their desired pace without worrying about app quality and the potential impact on customers. We’re thrilled to meet developers where they’re at and get them where they’re going by providing them with the confidence to push their innovation to its limits and deliver a satisfying experience for customers.”

Maintaining superior application stability has never been more important to remain competitive in today’s digital environment. Money spent on video games set a new U.S. record at $56.9 billion in 2020. Additionally, desktop app usage makes up nearly 50% of application usage across the internet. Users have high expectations from their games and desktop apps, like superior stability, speed, and availability of new capabilities and content.

The benefits of Unreal Engine and Electron support for Bugsnag include:

Increased developer productivity with automation, diagnostics, and code ownership: Engineering teams can automatically capture every error with comprehensive diagnostics to gain actionable insights into how to improve app stability and streamline development and debugging.

Engineering teams can automatically capture every error with comprehensive diagnostics to gain actionable insights into how to improve app stability and streamline development and debugging. Maximized engagement and retention by prioritizing user experience: Bugsnag’s latest updates arm teams with visibility into errors impacting important customer segments or critical app functions and prioritize them to minimize impact to UX.

Bugsnag’s latest updates arm teams with visibility into errors impacting important customer segments or critical app functions and prioritize them to minimize impact to UX. Reduced technical debt and accelerated innovation: Users can now seamlessly adopt a metrics-driven approach for addressing technical debt by setting application stability SLAs and SLOs.

Users can now seamlessly adopt a metrics-driven approach for addressing technical debt by setting application stability SLAs and SLOs. Increased competitive advantage through quicker feature releases: Engineering teams can standardize on stability as a key metric throughout all development stages, measure release health with stability scores, and make data-driven decisions about when to promote to production or roll back.

