Sales of Insect Tolerant GMO Corn Poised to Expand at a Value CAGR of 9.2% over the Forecast Period

According to Fact.MR’s forecast study, the demand for GMO corn will continue to gain traction in the near future. Over the forecast period, 2017-2026, the Sales of GMO corn are expected to expand at an 8.3% CAGR in terms of volume. By the end of 2026, the Revenue Share of the GMO corn is assessed to touch a valuation of US$ 264 Bn. Over the recent past, cultivation of corn through GMO techniques has gained considerable grounds across the globe.

Demand for genetically engineered maize continues to grow actively on the back of health benefits such as resistance against diseases and decimation of disease-carrying genes.

Using genetic modification techniques and bioengineering procedures to cultivate crops is being commonly exercised across the global food and beverage industry. With global farming conditions getting worse, cultivation of crops such as maize (corn) is being heavily marred by irregular presence of key micronutrients such as dietary fibers. Natural cultivation of corn, which is one of the richest source of energy (carbs) and has high presence of dietary fibers, is becoming less profitable as majority of farm produce remains under the low quality margin. This has instrumented the cultivation of corn crop as a genetically modified organism (GMO).

Farmers in several parts of the world are resorting to GMO cultivation methods to bring in more profits from corn produce. In addition, the production of GMO corn is being favored for being consistently high in quality. These innovative bioengineering methods make GMO corn resistant against pesticides, herbicides and crop diseases.