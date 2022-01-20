Sales of Micro Nutrients Mineral Ingredients Is Expected to Reach ~ US$ 935 Mn By The End of 2027

The concept of functional foods is providing a paradigm shift to the mineral ingredients market. The demand for functional foods has increased by leaps and bounds in the past half-decade, which in turn has been creating lucrative avenues for the mineral ingredients manufacturers. The growth of other industries where mineral ingredients are finding extensive application such as dairy products and infant formula, have created a conducive environment for growth of mineral ingredients market. Amid safety concerns, companies are channelizing research and development initiatives to scour novel sources of mineral ingredients from seeds and barks of plants, vis-a-vis mineral ingredients traditionally obtained from mining salts. On this backdrop, the global market for mineral ingredients is expected to reach ~ US$ 935 Mn by the end of 2027, growing at a moderate CAGR of about 5.5%.

Fact.MR has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the evolution of the Mineral Ingredients Market during the historical period. The study presents a deep-dive assessment of the current growth dynamics, major avenues in the estimation year of 2019, and key prospects over the forecast period 2019 to 2027. The insights and analytics on the Mineral Ingredients Market span several pages. These are covered in numerous sections, including, drivers and restraints, challenges and opportunities, regional segmentation and opportunity assessment, end-use/application prospects analysis, and competitive landscape assessment.

Key Takeaways from Mineral Ingredients Market

Iron, Magnesium, Zinc and Calcium will emerge as widely consumed mineral ingredients, as the deficiency of these minerals is observed to be at a higher degree amongst consumers. Iron deficiency is observed in 25% of the global population while the other three range from 12-20%.

The dietary supplement market is estimated to create an incremental $ opportunity of US$ 92.1 Bn between 2019 and 2027, which is projected to translate into an incremental $ opportunity of about US$ 88.3 Mn for mineral ingredients market.

Mineral Ingredients in functional food and food supplements together account for 40% of the market share, whereas ingredients used in dairy products, infant formula, and beverages account for a combined market share of around 30%.

The U.S., with around one fourth of the market share, leads the demand for mineral ingredients, followed by China. With 55% share in APEJ, China holds a prominent share in the regional mineral ingredients market.

“Per capita ready to drink beverage consumption, including bottled mineral water and fortified fruit juices has increased rampantly over the past five years. This has swelled revenue margins of raw material suppliers, including those supplying mineral ingredients. While on-the-go beverage consumption is expected to maintain a steady growth trajectory, it is providing a strong foundation for the growth of mineral ingredients demand in the next decade.” states a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Segmentation

Type Micro Nutrients

Macro Nutrients Form Powder

Liquid

Other Forms Application Dairy Products

Infant Formula

Bakery & Confectionery

Functional Food

Food Supplements

Beverages

Other Applications

After reading the Mineral Ingredients Market report, readers get insight into:

Major drivers and restraining factors, opportunities and challenges, and the competitive landscape

New, promising avenues in key regions

New revenue streams for all players in emerging markets

Focus and changing role of various regulatory agencies in bolstering new opportunities in various regions

Demand and uptake patterns in key industries of the Mineral Ingredients Market

New research and development projects in new technologies in key regional markets

Changing revenue share and size of key product segments during the forecast period 2019 to 2027

Technologies and business models with disruptive potential

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

The global Mineral Ingredients market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

Some important questions that the Mineral Ingredients Market report tries to answer exhaustively are:

Key strategic moves by various players in the Mineral Ingredients Market in recent years with respect to product launches, deals and tie-ups, and mergers and acquisitions, and divestment of shares

Which strategies will enable top players in the Mineral Ingredients Market to expand their geographic footprints

Which new business models are expected to change the course of growth of key regional markets in near future

Which technologies will witness most attractive research investments and what will be the key sources of funding for startups and new entrants

Which products segments have in recent years have seen new, lucrative application areas

