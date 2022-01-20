Mammography to Capture Highest Share in the Computer Aided Detection Market – Fact.MR Survey  

250 Pages Computer Aided Detection Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Computer Aided Detection to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Computer Aided Detection market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

Computer aided assistance in medical sciences has existed for a long time. Since the last two decades, doctors, researchers and practitioners have been using medical imaging devices that are integrated with computer aided detection (CADe) or computer aided diagnosis (CADx).

Computer aided assistance in medical sciences has existed for a long time. Since the last two decades, doctors, researchers and practitioners have been using medical imaging devices that are integrated with computer aided detection (CADe) or computer aided diagnosis (CADx).

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Computer Aided Detection market.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Computer Aided Detection. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Computer Aided Detection, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Computer Aided Detection Market.

Global Computer Aided Detection Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the global computer aided detection market with detailed segmentation on the basis of application, imaging modality and key regions.

Application Oncology

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Liver Cancer

Bone Cancer

Other Cancer

Cardiovascular & Neurological Indications Imaging Modality Mammography

MRI

CT

Tomosynthesis

Others (Nuclear Imaging Technology, etc.) Key Regions North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Global Computer Aided Detection Market: In-Depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on the leading manufacturers of global computer aided detection devices along with their detailed profiles.

Essential and up-to-date data information related to the market performers, who are principally engaged in the production of global computer aided detection devices, has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits the report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which includes essentials such as product portfolio, key strategies along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player.

Company presence is mapped and presented through the matrix for all the prominent players thus providing the readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting market status, and predicting the competition level in global computer aided detection market.

Prominent manufacturers with established market presence in global computer aided detection market are Hologic, Inc., GE Healthcare, Invio Corporation, Siemens Healthcare and Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

Key Takeaways of Global Computer Aided Detection Market Study:

The oncology segment is set to dominate the computer aided detection market, owing to rising prevalence and diagnosis of cancer. Breast cancer contributes the majority share within the oncology market. The segment is anticipated to capture more than nine-tenth of the market share in the forecast period.

By imaging modality, the mammography segment shall hold the lion’s share in the global computer aided detection market. Increased prevalence of breast cancer and its diagnosis is anticipated to drive the segment’s growth. A market share of over two-fifth and a robust CAGR of 8.3% is projected for the imaging modalities segment.

However, the tomosynthesis segment is soon anticipated to catch up, registering a strong CAGR of 13.6% throughout the forecast period. Better accuracy due to high-contrast imaging and evaluation of dense breasts in comparison to mammography are key growth drivers.

By region, North America shall retain market hegemony throughout the forecast period. Prevalence of breast cancer and the subsequent advancements in imaging techniques are anticipated to steer the market forward. The region is set to capture more than half of the global computer aided detection market.

At the same time, Asia-Pacific appears to be the most attractive market, owing to a large population base and eventual incidence of lifestyle diseases. Projected CAGR for the Asia-Pacific region is a staggering 14.3%.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Computer Aided Detection Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Computer Aided Detection Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Computer Aided Detection’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Computer Aided Detection’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Computer Aided Detection Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Computer Aided Detection market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Computer Aided Detection market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Computer Aided Detection Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Computer Aided Detection demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Computer Aided Detection market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Computer Aided Detection demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Computer Aided Detection market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Computer Aided Detection: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Computer Aided Detection market growth.

More Valuable Insights on Computer Aided Detection Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Computer Aided Detection, Sales and Demand of Computer Aided Detection, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

