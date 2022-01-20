Centurion University offers 100% Job Assured B.Tech Computer Science Course at Vizianagaram, AP Campus

Vizag, India, 2022-Jan-20 — /EPR Network/ — Centurion University of Technology & Management (CUTM) has a top-notch B.Tech Computer Science Course in its Vizianagram, Andhra Pradesh campus for students who pass out with success, with the assurance of 100% placement opportunities.

About the Program

During the program, students can get the social and technical skills and competence needed for becoming successful in the professions of choice, and be able to come up with solutions for issues faced in the domain of Computer Science the world over. The course has a project-based approach that is centered on students, and the curriculum is driven by design. It can help students who have a knack for innovation, design, and problem-solving.

Students can get an understanding and awareness of various social conditions and cultures. They can find out about the suitable mathematical and scientific basics that are necessary for the development of professional skills and abilities. They can earn proficiency in integrating knowledge and the ability to apply their own understanding in detecting various issues and coming up with the best solutions.

100% Placement Assurance

Once students complete this academic program, they can be assured of 100% employment in the domain of Computer Science. The institution enjoys a solid relationship with many top-of-the-line organizations and companies in the industry.

After passing out of the course, students can have industry certification as well as internship opportunities. There are campus recruitment opportunities available at CUTM, which can save time in looking for jobs after the successful completion of the program. Immediately after passing out, they can be job-ready, given that this institution has a very structured curriculum.

About Centurion University Of Technology & Management (CUTM)

Centurion University of Technology & Management (CUTM) is a top educational institution that offers the best academic programs, with 100% placement opportunities. The academic programs are offered in various streams.

For more details or for further enquiries, please visit the website http://www.cutm.ac.in.

