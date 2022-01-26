Plan Your Train Trip with IRCTC Android and IPhone App



Delhi, India, 2022-Jan-26 — /EPR Network/ — If you are from India, I know you are aware how important IRCTC is for traveling within India. Several times, you might have seen people posting funny comments concerning the IRCTC tatkal ticketing service and also the problem arises mainly because of the heavy train on IRCTC web servers throughout the peak hours i.e., from 10AM to 12PM IST.

IRCTC authorities are attempting to enhance their website to ensure that they are able to serve more people. Earlier, they have upgraded their servers to allow more ticket reservations at any given time as well as permitted ticket booking through SMS. Now they have introduced IRCTC Rail Connect applications for iPhone and Android. You can get these apps for your respective devices from the Google Play store and Apple App store.

So far, there’s just one opportunity to book IRCTC tickets on mobile phones i.e., through IRCTC website but that’s no longer working correctly for many. This move of IRCTC will help you a lot to reserve tickets directly from mobile by making use of such applications.

More precisely, IRCTC Rail Connect is helpful for individuals who are searching for a good way to reserve tatkal and normal tickets. If you are attempting to book a ticket, you are able to take advantage of these applications in your mobile. Here are a couple of things that you can do using the IRCTC application in your iPhone and Android device.

Plan my travel

PNR Status Enquiry

Cancellation

Booking History

Frequent Passenger Info

Quick Booking

Preferences

Favorites

Recent History

Train Schedule

Live Notifications

IRCTC is serving the Indian railway passengers from long time and they will keep doing in future. And for that they are walking parallel with the technology and upgrading their system to meet the users need. IRCTC Rail Connect not only let you book ticket but also offer us various other services, such as train time table, train seat availability, live train status, and PNR status enquiry.