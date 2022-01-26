Amerigo Scientific Launches Polycaprolactone for Bioprinting

New York, USA, 2022-Jan-26 — /EPR Network/ — Amerigo Scientific, a distribution company focused on providing critical products and services to the biomedical and life science research communities, now introduces Polycaprolactone for research uses. This new product can assist scientists for bioprinting of hard tissues, such as bones and cartilage.

Polycaprolactone (PCL) is a biodegradable thermoplastic used in a variety of medical applications, including bioprinting. It is a polymer that can enhance the control of the mechanical properties of the final 3D structure. PCL can be used alone or printed with matrix bio-ink (such as methacrylic gelatin). PCL is often used for bioprinting of hard tissues, such as bones and cartilage.

Amerigo Scientific now offers Polycaprolactone to researchers for bioprinting uses. Related products such as LAP Photoinitiator, and Sodium Alginate are also available at Amerigo Scientific. In addition, Amerigo Scientific provides 3D bioprinters and related biomaterials and bioinks from a leader in the bioprinting industry, enabling customers to replicate the complex structures of native tissues with high precision in a fast and continuous manner.

Bioink is a solution of a biological material in the form of a hydrogel or a mixture of several biological materials, usually encapsulating living cells and/or biologically active molecules. For bioprinting, bioink is an essential component and is cross-linked or stabilized immediately during or after bioprinting to create the final shape of the desired tissue structure. Choosing the right bioink depends on the specific application and cell type as well as the bioprinter to be used. The ideal biological ink should have the required physical and chemical properties, such as cross-linking ability, and mechanical, rheological, chemical and biological properties.

As a US-based distributor working with leading research products manufacturers, Amerigo Scientific specializes in selecting the most reliable products from worldwide manufacturers and distributing them to customers. “This Polycaprolactone are supplied to support researchers in the field of 3D Bioprinting. Together with our other 3D solutions and a wide range of cell culture products, including reagents, media, antibiotics and antimycotics, consumables, and cell strains, we’re thrilled to meet the needs of our customers for 3D bioprinting,” said Nina Cooper, Ph.D., the chief scientist at Amerigo Scientific.

Amerigo Scientific also offers 3D bioprinters from manufacturers developing revolutionary technologies, which can not only build a bioprinting platform for researchers in the early stage, but also meet the higher needs of researchers in regenerative repair, drug screening, tumor model, personalized medicine, and other areas.

For more information about the Polycaprolactone or 3D Bioprinting, please visit https://www.amerigoscientific.com.

About Amerigo Scientific

Amerigo Scientific is a distribution company that focuses on providing critical products and services to the biomedical and life science research communities. Although it is a new company, Amerigo Scientific’s founder has had more than 20 years of rich experience in the biomedical and biochemical fields, and has established close contacts with key personnel in top international pharmaceutical and biotech companies, academic research institutes, and government research agencies. It has a professional team, as most of its employees own a graduate (Ph.D. or master) degree in life science, so they can understand customers’ questions or concerns and are always ready to provide individualized customer service with high standard.