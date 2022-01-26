Park Gate Residences Development handed over by Wasl Properties, reconfirming its commitment towards customers.

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Jan-26 — /EPR Network/ — Wasl properties has announced the handover of Park Gate Residences (Phase 1 of Wasl Development). Customers will now have access to their ready-to-move-in units. This move has established the customers trust in Wasl properties because it was delivered in-spite of various challenged that came its way with the pandemic being at its peak.

Park Gate Residences offers residents 746 modern apartments across four luxurious residential towers on one podium, all of which overlook the fresh green gardens of Zabeel Park. The project is ideally located in proximity to Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Jafiliya Metro Station.

Residents will also enjoy amenities like lawn areas, swimming pools, kids play areas on the podium roofs, gyms with changing rooms and a multi-purpose hall.

Residents will also be provided with 1000 parking spaces in two basements and four podium-level car parks.

The successful handover of Park Gate Residences has once again shows Wasl properties’ dedication towards customer satisfaction. This is evident from the 93% customer happiness mark as well as its win of the Dubai Quality Gold Award last year for its exceptional performance and innovative approaches.

Even with the global economy facing a setback, Dubai’s real-estate sector is booming and attracting customers in millions on a daily basis.

Patriot Real Estate is one of leading providers of comprehensive real estate services in Dubai and is proud to present Park Gate Residences to its customers. We will walk you through each step of your transaction making it easier for you to make his house a home.