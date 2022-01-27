California Architect Dean Larkin Interviewed for Scandalabra Podcast

Los Angeles, CA, United States, 2022-Jan-27 — /EPR Network/ — Dean Larkin was recently interviewed on Mark Brunetz’s podcast, Scandalabra.

Dean Larkin was excited to be part of the newest season of the podcast. He praised the dialogue enabled by Brunetz, and noted that there was just not enough of this type of discussion about architecture and design, adding “I’m an avid listener (of the podcast) and I was thrilled to be asked.”

During the podcast, many subjects were explored, including Dean Larkin’s entry into professional architecture with Richard Landry. Dean said of Landry, “He was a great boss and a great person to learn the industry from. I don’t think anybody knows the industry better than him. I couldn’t have been more honored.”

In addition, Dean described some of his favorite projects and inspirations, as well as his design process.

When asked what advice he would give to young architects, Dean noted “Part of it is understanding where you fit in to the grand scheme of architecture…I never wanted to design, I HAD to design…” He went on to say that there are many roles that people have in making a project happen, and advised that young interns “try a lot, and find their place.”

About Scandalabra

Scandalabra is a podcast hosted by Mark Brunetz, the Emmy award winning co-host of Clean House on the Style Network. The podcast, now in production of season 2, is the first of its kind, critically examining the world of interior design. Mark talks with fellow designers and industry leaders to highlight the ways the design industry intersects with consumers through media, products, and experts.

About Dean Larkin Design

Dean Larkin graduated from the University of Southern California’s respected School of Architecture. From there, he became the first employee of Richard Landry, founder of Landry Design Group. Through his work with Landry, he designed many high-end residential and luxury destination projects all over the world.

In 1999, Dean Larkin Design was established. This modern architectural firm maximizes the intrinsic potential of a location while meeting each client’s specific lifestyle, business, or institutional needs. Dean Larkin is very familiar with both historical and contemporary homes in So Cal and the Los Angeles area, and the team at Dean Larkin Design endeavors to achieve a complexity that is multi-layered with an effortless elegance. For more information about the company’s architectural design projects, or about Dean Larkin Design, visit the company’s website or call 323-654-7500.