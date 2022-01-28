Managed Network Services Market Estimated to Stand at a Market Valuation of US$ 130 Bn by 2031 – Fact.MR

The global market for managed security services is anticipated to witness robust growth, reaching US$ 130 Bn in value by the end of the 2021-2031 assessment period. By 2021-end, a valuation of US$ 60.4 Bn is projected for the industry. The market is poised to surge more than 2x in the forthcoming decade, with demand for managed security services to be most prominent.

A specified study of the competitive landscape of the global Managed Network Services Market has allow, providing insights into the corporate profiles, financial position, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and therefore the SWOT analysis. This analysis report will provide a patent subject to reader’s concern regarding the overall market situation to further choose on this market project.

The report discusses in detail the various important aspects of the Managed Network Services market. The report has an intelligent insight on critical aspects that are essential to good growth in the Managed Network Services market. Some of these features include market size, growth, revenue, sales, demand, risks, threats, opportunities, economic forecast and history, and much more. The report is based on factual data assessed by our research analysts to give our clients a complete overview of the Managed Network Services market landscape and prepare a business canvas accordingly.

The Managed Network Services Market report profiles the successive companies, which includes: –

  • Accenture Plc
  • Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise
  • AT&T Inc.
  • CenturyLink Inc.
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • Ericsson
  • GTT Communications Inc.
  • HCL Technologies Ltd.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
  • International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
  • LG Networks Inc.
  • Reliance Communications Limited (Global Cloud Xchange)
  • TATA Communications Ltd.
  • Wipro Limited

Key Points Covered in Managed Network Services Industry Analysis

  • Market estimates and forecast 2016-2031
  • Key drivers and restraints impacting market growth
  • Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis
  • Competition Mapping and Benchmarking
  • Brand share and Market Share Analysis
  • Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Conditions
  • COVID-19 Impact on Managed Network Services and How to Navigate
  • Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

Fact.MR analysts are currently analyzing and coordinating their insights on the effect of COVID-19 across diverse industry verticals. These insights are quite promising for several businesses and ventures to cope up with this unprecedented downturn and take effective strategic decisions to expand and proliferate within a competitive business ecosystem.

Key Segments Covered

  • Service Type
    • Managed Voice Network Services
    • Managed VPN Services
    • Managed Network Security Services
    • Managed Network Conferencing Services
    • Managed WAN/SD WAN Services
  • Enterprise Type
    • MNS for Small Enterprises
    • MNS for Medium Enterprises
    • MNS for Large Enterprises
  • End Use Vertical
    • MNS for Banking & Securities
    • MNS for Insurance
      • Health Insurance (Payer)
      • Insurance (Other than Health)
    • MNS for Communication, Media & Services
      • Entertainment
      • Publishing and Advertising
      • Broadcasting and Cable
      • Telecommunications
      • Other Business, Technical and Consumer Services
      • IT Services & Software
    • MNS for Healthcare Providers
      • Physician
      • Hospitals
    • MNS for Manufacturing & Natural Resources
      • Automotive
      • Consumer Nondurable Products
      • Energy Resources & Processing
      • Heavy Industry
      • IT Hardware
      • Life Sciences and Healthcare Products
      • Natural Resources & Materials
    • MNS for Retail
      • General Retailers
      • Grocery
      • Restaurants and Hotels
      • Specialty Retailers
    • MNS for Wholesale Trade
    • MNS for Transportation
    • MNS for Transport
      • Motor Freight
      • Pipelines
      • Rail & Water
      • Warehousing, Couriers and Support Services
    • MNS for Utilities
    • MNS for Education
    • MNS for Government

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia & Oceania
  • Middle East Africa

