Wireless Health Market is Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2021 – 2025

The Wireless Health Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

Global Wireless Health Market is anticipated to reach USD 315.4 billion by 2025. The market is anticipated to rise at a healthy rate in the years to come. Wireless Health implies the incorporation of wireless technology into diagnosis, intensive care, and treatment of illness, as well as the other tools that can assist individuals to measure their health. Wireless health varies from mobile health in that wireless health solutions will not always be mobile and mobile health solutions will not always be wirelessly permitted.

Mobile broadband connectivity reaches patients in inaccessible areas while enlightening efficiency. One of the instances is “BodyLAN”. It is a low-power wireless networking procedure that communicates data from medical and fitness devices and “ANT+” is a wireless networking procedure that permits communication among numerous sensors and devices, designed for wireless sensor networks that necessitate low-energy consumption and low data transmission.

The factors that propel the growth of the Wireless Health Market include the rising application of wireless health devices among the aging population and patients suffering from a chronic disorder, growing patient-centric methodology, improved perception regarding the Internet, and Federal obligations like Meaningful Use Stage II. On the other hand, some factors also hamper the growth of the Wireless Health Market like high expenditure of wearable devices, data safety worries, interoperability, and lack of expert IT professionals in healthcare. The market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 23.5% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and applications are increasing across the globe.

Wireless Health Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 – 2025)

  • WLAN/Wi-Fi
  • WPAN
  • WiMAX
  • WWAN

Wireless Health Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 – 2025)

  • Software
  • Hardware
  • Services

Wireless Health Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 – 2025)

  • Patient-specific
  • Physiological monitoring
  • Patient communication and support
  • Provider-specific

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

  • Qualcomm
  • Vocera Communications
  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
  • Verizon Communications
  • AT&T
  • Omron Corporation and many others

Wireless Health Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • U.K.
  • the Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Middle East & Africa
  • South Africa

