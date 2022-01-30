Coated Packaging Material Market is Expected to Surpass USD 169 Billion by 2032 End

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Coated Packaging Material market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Coated Packaging Material

The global biodegradable packaging materials market is estimated at USD 88 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 169 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2032.

Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) USD 84 Billion Estimated Year Value (2022E) USD 88 Billion Projected Year Value (2032F) USD 169 Billion Forecast CAGR (2022-2032) 6.8%

The Fact.MR report further states that, among all the leading end-user industries in the biodegradable packaging market, the food & beverage industry is expected to account for more than 30% of the total market share throughout the forecast period. Increasing demand for packaged food products, convenience foods, and ready-to-eat meals is reflected in supermarket shelves. Leading players in the biodegradable packaging market are introducing biodegradable packaging films, trays, and bags to further improve the fresh food experience for consumers while offering numerous environmental benefits.

Global Biodegradable packaging materials Market by Category By Material Type : Paper and Paperboards Biodegradable Packaging Materials Coated Unbleached Kraft Paperboard Bleached Paperboard Molded Fiber Pulp Paperboard Recycled Paper Paperboard Plastic Biodegradable Packaging Materials Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) Starch Based Plastic Fossil Based Polymer (PCL, PBAT, PBS etc.) Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Jute Biodegradable Packaging Materials Wood Biodegradable Packaging Materials

By Application : Trays Bags Boxes Clamshells Films Pouches

By End-Use Industries : Food & Beverage Industry Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Industry Pharmaceuticals Industry Consumer Goods Industry

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies of Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market

The global biodegradable packaging materials market is highly fragmented and competitive owing to the existence of many domestic and regional players. Various marketing strategies are adopted by key players such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations and partnerships.

Also, new product development as a strategic approach is adopted by the leading companies to upscale their market presence among consumers. These strategies have resulted in the incorporation of eye-catching biodegradable packaging materials comprising of better functionalities and variants.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of top manufacturers of biodegradable packaging materials positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.

For instance:

Smurfit Kappa in 2021 launched a new range of eBottle packaging solutions for the growing online beverage market. This range is more sustainable made from recyclable raw material and is customizable according to bottle shapes and sizes. The company also offers a range of automated solutions that helps in the optimization of packaging processes.

in launched a new range of eBottle packaging solutions for the growing online beverage market. This range is more sustainable made from recyclable raw material and is customizable according to bottle shapes and sizes. The company also offers a range of automated solutions that helps in the optimization of packaging processes. Amcor Limited in 2021, announced that its team has created more sustainable packaging solutions for butter and margarine, which is made entirely from paper. The paper wrapper is 38% lighter than aluminium and paper packaging and reduces carbon footprint by 81%, thus, helping consumers meet sustainability goals.

