How is the Hospitality Industry Propelling Demand for Background Music – Exclusive Study by Fact.MR

According to Fact.MR, the background music market is crossed an impressive valuation of nearly US$ 650 Mn in 2020, registering a Y-o-Y expansion of 6.4%. The market is poised to reflect an identical CAGR, topping US$ 1.2 Bn by 2031.

Key manufacturers in the market for background music are consistently offering high quality equipment and services. For this purpose, they are making use of advanced technologies, including wireless connectivity, automation and other significant advancements.

Key Segments Covered

End Use Application Background Music Equipment for Retail Stores Background Music Equipment for Leisure & Hospitality Settings Background Music Equipment for Public Organizations Background Music Equipment for Cafes & Restaurants Background Music Equipment for Other End Users (Music Streaming)



Competitive Landscape

The background music landscape is likely to remain consolidated, with prominent market players focusing on expanding their presence through acquisitions and mergers which gives them access to additional resources such as copyright management capabilities and extensive music database.

In January 2021, Vector Capital announced the acquisition of Mood Media, the world’s leading in-store Media Solutions Company dedicated to elevating the customer experience.

The acquisition focuses on three key areas- deepening our client and channel relationships, expanding ongoing investments in the Company’s global technology platform and delivery capabilities, and bolstering our product offerings through innovation.

Demand for background music is primarily driven by the efforts of restaurants in combining the music with their brand theme, thereby offering a unique experience to consumers. Foodservice outlets consider appropriate use of background music to hold potential in increasing the consumers’ stay, which in turn has been linked to growth in the average money spent by consumers. Co-working spaces continue to remain at the forefront of the growing demand for background music in corporate spaces.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By end use application, music streaming services to make major use, expanding at 5% CAGR

More than 3 out of 5 background music services to be deployed across cafes & restaurants

U.S to emerge as a lucrative market, accounting for over 50% background music demand

India experiencing substantial uptake, poised to register 2/5th of global background music demand

Emergence of coffee joints to propel demand in Germany, registering a CAGR of 8%

China, Japan and South Korea likely to emerge as highly opportunistic markets

Global background music market demand to expand nearly 2x by 2031

“Emphasis on providing conducive ambience is prompting outdoor settings, including restaurants, cafes and gyms, to invest in good quality background music solutions, inclining growth,” says the Fact.MR analyst.

