Sophistication-driven Technological Advancements to Fuel Growth of Smart Parking Solutions Market – Fact.MR Survey

250 Pages Smart Parking Solutions Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Smart Parking Solutions. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Smart Parking Solutions Market across various industries and regions.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1844

The global smart parking solutions market size and revenue are expected to increase from over US$ 4.4 Bn in 2022 to US$ 30.84 Bn by 2032, ascending at a stellar 21% CAGR during the forecast period.

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 USD 4.4 Bn Market forecast value in 2032 USD 30.84 Bn Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR of 21%

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Smart Parking Solutions market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Smart Parking Solutions

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Smart Parking Solutions, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Smart Parking Solutions Market.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1844

Key Segments Covered in the Smart Parking Solutions Report

By System Components & Services Smart Parking Software On-Premise Cloud Based Smart Parking System Devices Entry/Exit Terminals Card Readers Validation Solution Pay-on-Foot Solution LPR System Others Smart Parking Professional Services Consulting Deployment and Customization Maintenance and Support

By Solutions Smart Parking Access Control Solutions Smart Parking Fee & Revenue Collection Solutions Smart Parking Reservation Management Solutions Smart Valet Parking Management Solutions Smart Parking Guidance and Slot Management Solutions Other Smart Parking Solutions (Parking Enforcement Management)

By End Use Smart Parking Solutions for Government and Municipalities Smart Parking Solutions for Airports Smart Parking Solutions for Corporate & Commercial Parks Smart Parking Solutions for Commercial Institutions Smart Parking Solutions for Healthcare Smart Parking Solutions for Other End Uses (Tourist Destinations and Hospitality Sector)



Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1844

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global smart parking solutions market to be valued at US$ 4.4 Bn by 2022-end

Germany to emerge as the fastest growing market, clocking a CAGR of 16%

U.S to register a staggering 15% CAGR, amid rising traffic congestion across major cities

Smart parking solutions uptake in China likely to increase at a CAGR of 12%

Smart valet parking solutions to experience 9.9% Y-o-Y growth in 2022 over 2021

Commercial smart parking solutions to account for nearly 40% revenue share

Growing traffic congestion problems is prompting automotive manufacturers and vehicle users alike to opt for internet and smart-enabled parking solutions, enabling an improvement in city decongestion, remarks a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive landscape

APT Skidata, one of the UK’s leading parking solutions companies, announced the launch of a new mobile-based digital solution in December 2020 to deliver greater operational efficiencies and enhanced financial returns to owners and operators of an individual or multiple car park. Amco S.A. was awarded a contract by the Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) in the United States in February 2020. In January 2019, China opened its first robotic diagonal smart parking garage in Nanjing, East China. It is a smart parking system that optimizes space utility, fuel efficiency, and cost-effectiveness in order to make cities more livable.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557048856/demand-for-consumer-appliances-spearheading-sales-electronics-and-electrical-ceramics-says-fact-mr-s-study

Key Question answered in the survey of Smart Parking Solutions market report:

Sales and Demand of Smart Parking Solutions

Growth of Smart Parking Solutions Market

Market Analysis of Smart Parking Solutions

Market Insights of Smart Parking Solutions

Key Drivers Impacting the Smart Parking Solutions market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Smart Parking Solutions market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Smart Parking Solutions

More Valuable Insights on Smart Parking Solutions Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Smart Parking Solutions, Sales and Demand of Smart Parking Solutions, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.



Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Technology Domain:

Portable Audio Amplifier Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

Air Conditioner Remote Control Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

Learning Remote Controls Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates