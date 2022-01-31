Dehydrated Garlic Market Competitive Rivalry, Strategies & Impact of COVID-19, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Jan 31, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

The global dehydrated garlic market is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2025 and anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.3%, over the forecast period, from 2019 to 2025 according to Million Insights. The market growth is majorly driven due to the increasing health awareness of dehydrated garlic among consumers. This product improves the cholesterol level that reduces the risk of heart diseases and improve immunity. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of garlic in broth and soups in restaurants, as it helps to improve the kidney function, is anticipated to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

Easy availability, different varieties, high consumption in cuisines with affordable prices is projected to witness favorable growth of the market. The hassle-free delivery coupled with several discounts is influencing the online sales channel growth. After roasting, garlic has softened flavors such as delicate, balanced, and nutty flavors. Hence, it is widely used in sauces, pickles, stir-fries, and more dishes. It complements chili, basil, ginger, onion, beans, and seafood.

Market Share Insights

The major companies include in the market are Ganesh Dehy Foods, Apple Food Industries, SHANDONG YUMMY Food Ingredients CO., LTD., AsianFood Export, Jiyan Food Ingredients, Garlico Industries Ltd., Harsh Impex, KOHINOOR FOOD INDUSTRIES, Nature Exports Co., and Natural Agro Food. This market is projectedto have moderate entry barriers that could create high attention of SMBs in India and China. Rising demand for natural and organic products with various offers on dehydrated garlic is driving intense competition among manufacturers.

Distribution Channel Insights

In terms of volume and revenue, the offline segment accounted for the largest market share, in 2018. This largest market share is attributed to the easy availability of dehydrated garlic at stores and most of the consumers are dependent on supermarkets for the supply of dehydrated garlic. The physical verification and easy availability of a wide range of forms directly affect the purchasing decisions of buyers. Moreover, many consumers rely on the manual network rather than online platforms. Thus, the above factors are expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period.

The online sales channel is projected to grow with a higher CAGR of over 3.0% in terms of revenue over the forecast period, 2019 to 2025. The increasing popularity of e-shopping, e-retailing among millennials is anticipated to open new avenues for this segment. Moreover, the huge assortment of several forms of dehydrated garlic is possible through the online channel. E-retailers such as Indiamart and Alibaba are the leading players for the market growth. Negotiation of price and assortment of vendors is a key advantage of online channels, thereby expected to have potential growth over the forecast period.

Regional Insights

In 2018, Asia Pacific held the largest market share of 35.0% in terms of volume due to the high intake of garlic as the main ingredient in Chinese and Indian cuisine. The application of dehydrated garlic enhances the taste of the dish. This product has several health benefits such as maintains the health of the lungs, stomach, and spleen. The thioallyl ingredient in garlic acts as an elixir, leading to longevity. In addition, Chinese herbal physicians used it to treat platelet clumping, protect from cancer, heart diseases and help to improve overall immunity.

Impact of COVID-19

The outbreak of COVID-19 has witnessed a significant impact on dehydrated garlic market growth. Lockdowns in several countries have led to a shortage of food and vegetables owing to restrictions for border crosses by governments. It has been observed that people have changed their eating habits and lifestyles. Therefore, the demand for essential commodities and spices including fresh/dehydrated garlic has increased. Moreover, growing awareness regarding the health benefits of dehydrated garlic among people has increased demand globally. Dehydrated garlic is majorly produced in emerging economies such as China and India. Thus, several countries like U.S., Australia, Egypt, Israel, and among some other countries are importing spices including dehydrated garlic from India due to supply chain disruption in China during a pandemic.

