Plant Cell Culture Equipment Market Impact of COVID-19 & Distribution Channel Analysis, 2025

The global plant cell culture equipment market size is expected to value at USD 1.05 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The overall market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% throughout the projected years. The need for transgenic crops is increasing due to several advantages provided by these crops like improvement in the productivity, quality, and yield and the creation of insect-resistant cultivators for crops. The genomes of transgenic plants are modified with genetic engineering methods to produce new traits or species to the plant. Lodging an integration of genes in a crop makes it highly productive.

Moreover, transgenic plants are produced to fulfill the particular requirements of the pharmaceutical industry. The evolution of different genetic engineering methods is anticipated to boost the market in the near future. Plant cell culture equipment is a lucrative renewable source of vital medicinal compounds, fragrances, flavors, and colorants; which are hard to be developed by microbial cells or chemical synthesis. Plant cell culture technology allows the manufacturing of crops that provide better yield along with resistance to pathogens and severe weather conditions. Furthermore, this technology can be adopted for offering a constant and reliable source of plant pharmaceuticals.

Market Share Insights

The key players in the market include Tecan Group Ltd.; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; LGC Limited; Geneq, Inc.; Conviron; and LabRepCo. Strategic partnerships and innovative product manufacturing processes are done by these players are driving the market growth. For example, Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, in February 2017, introduced an innovative product namely CELLdisc for heavy cell culture. It is an instrument that abides cell culture surfaces ranging between 1,000 cm2 up to 1 m2.

End-use Insights

The laboratory segment held dominance in the global plant cell culture equipment market in 2017 owing to the presence of numerous research laboratories using cell culture methods to study various fundamental and applied properties of higher plants.

The greenhouse division is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2025. A greenhouse is mainly incorporated with air filter equipment, illumination controller, temperature & humidity controller, and computer control system.

Application Insights

The breeding segment held the largest share in 2017 due to the number of techniques developed for plant breeding that use plant cell structures to restore plants. Plant cell culture provides various benefits in plant breeding. Furthermore, it helps to increase the nutritional content, improve resistance against pests, abiotic stresses like drought and cold, and diseases. The plant research segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the presence of numerous government-backed biotechnological research and study activities in emerging economies.

Regional Insights

North America is expected to account for the largest share while Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2025. Due to the presence of natural resources, Canada has been an eminent player for a long time in the agricultural sector with its aggressive investments in research and development activities. This has led to Canada’s large network of universities and research centers engaged in agtech research. For example, New Energy Farms, a Canada-based organization, in 2014, entered into a licensing agreement with Syngenta, a Switzerland-based firm for the commercialization of the planting methods in Brazil.

