Interactive Tables Market Share by Manufacturers, Types and Current Scenario 2022-2027

The Interactive Tables Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global interactive tables market size is projected to touch USD 1.5 billion by the end of 2027, as per the report released by Million Insights. It is projected to ascend with a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027. The incorporation of multi-touch technology is predicted to bode well for the market growth in the upcoming years. Growing preference for digital classrooms that permit many students to work collaboratively is further expected to fuel the product demand over the estimated duration.

Interactive touch tables are also widely used for exhibitions and trade shows that necessitate the display to be clean and big and allow multi-touch. 32-65 inches display tables are predicted to foresee a surge in demand in the trade shows as they offer enhanced clarity and easy portability. 65 inch & above displays are projected to foresee substantial growth from 2020 to 2027, owing to advanced features such as high-quality, 4K resolution, and enhanced efficiency.

Based on technology, capacitive division led the interactive tables market in 2019 owing to the use of distance and touch sensors. They only accept fingers, making convenient use of displays without any obstacles. The LED division is also predicted to showcase noticeable growth from 2020 to 2027. LED technology uses less electricity, and they are economical and emit less heat, thereby, widely demanded across various sectors. These features are anticipated to drive customer preference for LED over capacitive displays.

The development of various interactive technologies, particularly in North America is expected to augment the growth from 2020 to 2027. Besides, the hospitality segment is showcasing a noticeable growth in transportation such as airports, public spaces, and railway station. At such, travelers, and visitors can get customized information such as special offers, booking, check-in, and social media, at interactive screens and kiosks.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The market is predicted to foresee considerable growth over the forecast period due to shifting preference for gamification in the educational institutions and the use of interactive touch tables in the hospitality segment.

The capacitive division held the major share in 2019, due to enhanced touch technology and distance sensors.

32 and 65 inch display tables occupied the largest share in 2019 and are projected to foresee noticeable demand across various verticals.

North America is projected to grow considerably due to the operation of numerous restaurants adopting interactive technologies.

Leading players in the industry are IDEUM, Box Light Corporation, MMT GmbH & Co. KG., MARVEL TECHNOLOGY (CHINA) CO., LTD, eyefactive GmbH, DigaliX, HORIZON DISPLAY, TableConnect, LLC, Garamantis GmbH, and Intermedia Touch.

Interactive Tables Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

