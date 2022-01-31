Talc Alternatives Market is Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2029

The global Talc Alternatives Market study, with both top-down and bottom-up approaches, calculates the market size of the market as well as forecast the status of various industries in the entire market. The projection of the market has been presented both in terms of value and volume.

The market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Some of the players providing talc alternatives are Nouryon, Evonik Industries, Imerys S.A., Cabot Corporation, Cargill, Ingredion, ADM, Tata & Lyle, Penford Food Ingredients, BENEO, Thai Flour, Golden Agriculture, Rubamin, EverZInc, Hindustan Zinc, GHC, etc. The talc alternatives majorly produced by these companies are as below:

Silica-based: Nouryon, Evonik Industries, Imerys S.A., Cabot Corporation

Corn-based: Cargill, Ingredion, ADM, Tata & Lyle

Rice-based: Penford Food Ingredients, Ingredion, BENEO, Thai Flour, Golden Agriculture

Zinc oxide based: Rubamin, EverZInc, Hindustan Zinc, GHC.

Talc Alternatives Market to Boom Due to Increased Awareness, Despite Rate of Innovation Being Slow, Yet Promising

Thousands of lawsuits filed in the past against Johnson and Johnson and Shower to Shower described these talcum powders to cause ovarian cancer due to the presence of asbestos. This, along with other harmful effects of talc, has made companies look for developing talc alternatives. Although research is currently slow, increased awareness regarding talc shall push companies to look for alternatives. E.g., Johnson and Johnson themselves have shifted from talc to corn starch to produce their baby powder. Talc alternatives are usually manufactured using natural and plant-based products, thus giving increased consumer confidence to the product.

Even other end industries are looking for talc alternatives, as these tend to perform functions better. Corn starch is a better alternative to spray insecticides, being a natural anti-caking agent. Tapioca starch is utilized as a glidant in the pharmaceutical industry, as it performs functions better than talc. Such talc alternatives will shape the framework for the growth of the market.

The market report provides the readers with the below-mentioned insights:

Key trends, including ecological conservation, patented solutions, and globalization.

Consumption pattern of each segment of the market in every region.

Detailed study of the factors (positive and negative) impacting the growth of the global Endobronchial Valves market.

Critical analysis of R&D activities performed by market players to expand their production footprint across various industries.

Thorough research of effect of the market across various end use industries.

