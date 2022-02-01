Increasing Inner Ear Disorders Is Likely To Boost Demand For Electronystagmography Testing Market

Fact.MR, a leading authority on market research brings original, in-depth, and insightful reports to investors On Electronystagmography Testing Market Sales & Demand. Fact.MR’s report will highlight various growth forecasts, key trends, and notable segments ripe for upcoming investments.

Market Overview

Electronystagmography testing is a diagnostic test used to record spontaneous eye activities. Electronystagmography testing can be used to identify the cause of dizziness, balance dysfunction, and vertigo by testing the vestibular system.

Electronystagmography testing is used to detect even the slightest movement of the eyes. The electronystagmography testing is done by using disc electrodes which are attached around the nose and electrical leads of discs electrode are connected to an oscilloscope to measure the spontaneous eye movement.

Electronystagmography Testing Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global electronystagmography testing market can be segmented on the basis of test type, indication, end user, and geography.

Based on the test type, the global electronystagmography testing market is segmented into:

Videonystagmography

Rotary Chair Test

Computerized Dynamic Visual Acuity (DVA)

Computerized Dynamic Posturography (CDP)

Subjective Visual Vertical

Vestibular Evoked Myogenic Potential (VEMP)

Based on the indication, the global electronystagmography testing market is segmented into:

Vertigo

Dizziness

Balance Dysfunction

Involuntary Eye Movement (Nystagmus)

Others

Based on the end user, the global electronystagmography testing market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Electronystagmography Testing Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global electronystagmography testing market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be dominant in the global electronystagmography testing market owing to lifestyle changes, new product innovations, early treatment adoption, and high health care spending as compared to other regions.

Europe is expected to register the second largest share in the global electronystagmography testing market due to development activities, owing to increased awareness and large research base. The electronystagmography testing market in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to the expansion of product offerings by the key domestic players.

Competitive Landscape Analysis On Electronystagmography Testing Market:

In this report, leading market participants involved in the manufacturing of Electronystagmography Testing are covered. Analysis regarding their product portfolio, key financials such as market shares and sales, SWOT analysis and key strategies are included in this report. To provide decision-makers with credible insights on their competitive landscape, the Electronystagmography Testing industry research report includes detailed market competitive landscape analysis.

Some of the key participants in the global Electronystagmography Testing Market include :

The global electronystagmography testing market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of a large number of domestic manufacturers. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global electronystagmography testing market are DIFRA Instrumentation,

Interacoustics, Micromedical Technologies, Neurocom International, Neuro Kinetics, Otometrics, SensoMotoric Instruments, Balanceback, BeOn Solutions, BioMed Jena, Recorders & Medicare Systems, Happersberger Otopront GmbH, Interacoustics, and others.

Electronystagmography Testing Market: Drivers

The increasing number of inner ear disorders that cause vertigo is likely to boost the demand for electronystagmography testing market. Also, increasing healthcare spending, better infrastructure, and reimbursement facilities are expected to be the major factors driving the growth of the electronystagmography testing market over the forecast period.

However, limited awareness about related disorders in the developing nations, the high cost of the tests & devices, and availability of cheap alternatives in the market are expected to be the major restraining factors for the growth of the electronystagmography testing market.

