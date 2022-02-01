Rising Population Of Geriatrics And Cancer Will Fuel Epigenetics Market Growth

The latest research report published by Fact.MR, on the Survey of Epigenetics Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the Epigenetics Industry growth curve & outlook of Epigenetics market Sales.

Epigenetics Market Overview

Adoption of epigenetics continues to be driven by its efficacy in suppressing contagious malignant diseases. Epigenetics deals with the study of genetics that affect the entire DNA sequence of a life form.

It also deals with gene expression where it cites the functionalities and changes the genome without involving the nucleotide sequences. Rising prevalence of different types of cancer and chronic diseases necessitate effective treatment, which is likely to boost adoption of epigenetics in the future.

Epigenetics Market Segmentation

By Product

Kits

Reagent

Enzymes

Bioinformatics Tools

Instruments and Consumables

Others

By Technology

DNA Methylation

Histone Methylation

Histone Acetylation

MicroRNA modification

Chromatic structures

Others

By Application

Immunology

Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Metabolic Diseases

Non-Oncology

Others

Region

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South and Central America

By End User

Contract Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology companies

Academic and Research Institute

US and Europe Among Leading Markets for Epigenetics

US is one of the largest markets for epigenetics globally, driven by high research and funding by various organizations. High geriatric population in the region has necessitated research into novel and effective treatments. Use of epigenetics in disease treatment, backed by a robust funding mechanism is likely to provide an impetus to epigenetics adoption in the US.

In addition to US, other lucrative markets for epigenetics include UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. Due to emergence of many Asian and Latin American countries as medical tourism hubs, epigenetics research is likely to witness growth.

Epigenetics Competition Landscape

Key companies in the epigenetics market are

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Illumina (US)

Zymo Research (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

New England Biolabs (US)

Active Motif (US)

Merck Millipore (US)

Abcam (UK)

Agilent (US)

QIAGEN (Netherlands)

PerkinElmer (US)

Diagenode (Belgium).

The epigenetics companies have espoused different strategies that include partnerships, contemporary product developments, acquisitions, and much more to stay ahead in the market and compete with the expanding market trends.

Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (UK, Germany, Spain, France, BENELUX, Italy, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia & Oceania (India, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of South Asia & Oceania)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA)

High Cost Remains a Deterrent to Wider Epigenetics Adoption

The epigenetic research instruments are expensive. They are advanced in technological functionalities and high-cost maintenance and additional expenses which could affect the growth of the epigenetics market.

As per current rate, instruments used for epigenetics research are in the range of % 750,00 to $900,000. Many research organizations do not have high budgets to procure these instruments, which creates challenges for wider adoption.

Global Epigenetics Market Dynamics

Globally, prevalence of cancer and other malignant diseases continues to be an area of concern. According to WHO, cancer and other malignant disease increase the risk of death manifold. Further, WHO estimates that the number of people suffering from cancer in 2012 was 14.1 million in 2012, and this number is likely to increase to over 19 million by 2025.

Epigenetics market is also likely to receive a fillip due to funding by various government and public-private organizations. IHEC, NCI, and NIH are among the prominent organizations who are actively contributing to epigenetics research and funding.

The interest in epigenetics is traversing from developed countries and many developing countries are also focusing on epigenetics research. The use of epigenetics in finding out the ‘true age’ of an individual has also opened new avenues, especially in insure purchases and crime tracking.

However, ethical questions surrounding the use of epigenetics with respect of privacy of an individual remain.

