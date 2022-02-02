Top 5 Most Uses of Stainless Steel Flanges

Stainless Steel Flanges

Mumbai, India, 2022-Feb-02 — /EPR Network/ — SS Flanges is used as a plate to cover or close a pipe’s termination. Stainless Steel Flanges are considered important internal components that may be used to support mechanical parts or systems.

A steel flange is a plate-like device that is forged or cast. These can be used to connect and strengthen columns, beams, and pipelines. While the concept is universal, flange installation can be extremely customized.

Stainless Steel Flanges Uses

Stainless Steel Flanges are more useful in Transporting materials, Automotive industry, Sewerage systems, industrial water lines,heating, air-conditioning equipment, Plumbing Food Processing Industry, Paper Industry, Pulp Industry Food Industry.

Types of Stainless Steel Flanges

1.) Slip on flanges

Slip on flanges are a common form of pipe flange that accepts pipe into the bore/center of the flange for welding around both the pipe's Outer Diameter and the connection's interior side.

2.) Weld Neck Flange

Weld Neck Flanges is known because of its long neck and the cost of workers to contact WN flange with pipeline or fitting, flange is expensive, but it is preferred for high-stress applications. The pipeline is stressed by the necks, or hubs.

3.) blind flange

A blind flange is a solid disc that is used to close off or halt a pipeline. A blind flange features mounting holes around the circumference, similar to a standard flange, and the gasket sealing rings are machined into the mating surface. A blind flange, on the other hand, has no hole for fluids to pass through. Instead, it's sandwiched between two open flanges, thereby stopping the flow of water through a pipe.

4.) Screwed/Threaded Flanges

Screwed/Threaded Flanges: Solid forgings are used to machine Screwed/Threaded Flanges. We're also known for being one of the largest suppliers of high-quality Stainless Steel Threaded Flanges, Alloy Steel Screwed Flanges, Nickel Alloy Screwed Flanges, Duplex Steel Threaded Flanges, and a variety of other products.

5.) Stainless Steel Socket Weld Flanges

Stainless Steel Socket Weld Flanges: Solid forgings are used to machine Stainless Steel Socket Weld Neck Flanges. We are also one of the largest suppliers of high-quality Carbon steel Socket Weld Neck Flanges, Alloy steel Socket Weld Neck Flanges, and a variety of other products. One of the most important components of the pipe fitting industry is Stainless Steel Socket Weld Neck Flanges.

