Museum of Illusions Orlando offers special just in time for Valentine’s Day

ORLANDO, FL, 2022-Feb-02 — /EPR Network/ — If you’re tired of crowded, fancy restaurants or boring movie dates, it’s time to switch up your Valentine’s Day! Museum of Illusions Orlando has you covered with a mind-boggling, interactive experience that won’t break the bank.

Feb. 1 to 28, Central Florida’s most immersive museum is discounting general admission tickets to $19.99. Whether you’re looking for a new kind of date night, Galantines outing or some family fun, Museum of Illusions Orlando at ICON Park has you covered.

Museum of Illusions Orlando isn’t your average museum. You won’t find “do not touch” signs, get shushed by curators or have to follow around tour guides – Instead, it encourages guests to get a hands-on experience and explore all the wonders of the mind throughout more than 50 engaging exhibits.

Guests can multiply themselves in the Infinity Room, become as big as a giant or small as an ant in the Ames Room, create colorful shadows in the Color Room, and turn upside down in the Reversed Room. Commemorate your trip with your Valentine with endless photo opportunities. Friends and family will be left scratching their heads as they view impossible pictures!

Located in ICON Park, Museum of Illusions Orlando is neighbors with thrilling rides, trendy restaurants, chic shops and funky bars. Once you’ve taken in all of the optical illusions and mind-bending exhibits, keep your date going in the heart of the Orlando Entertainment District.

The discounted general admission tickets will be available for purchase on the website starting Feb. 1.

To learn more about Museum of Illusions Orlando or to book tickets, visit https://moiorlando.com/

About Museum of Illusions Orlando

Museum of Illusions Orlando is the first Florida outpost and 20th location for the rapidly-expanding Museum of Illusions brand that started in Zagreb, Croatia in 2015. The museum is owned and operated by Enthoosia Group, a Master Franchisor of the Museum of Illusions brand. Founded in 2018, Enthoosia holds the franchise rights for 20 countries, including the U.S.A. Advance reservations are required. For operating hours and to purchase tickets online, visit https://moiorlando.com/. To make group sales reservations, call 386-256-1001. Museum of Illusions Orlando is located at ICON Park™, 8441 International Drive Suite #250 Orlando, Florida, 32819. Stay connected on Facebook and Instagram. @museumofillusions.orlando/ #museumofillusionsorlando

About Enthoosia Group

Founded in 2018, The vision of Enthoosia Group is to develop and operate companies that provide memorable and exciting educational experiences while constantly evolving its activities, creating new, innovative experiences. Learn more at www.enthoosia.com.

