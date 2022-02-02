InfoGlobalData Announces Updated CFO Email List as the Most Comprehensive Data for B2B Marketers

Connect with Chief Financial Officers in the USA and global markets using Accurate Email Lists

Seattle, WA, 2022-Feb-02 — /EPR Network/ — InfoGlobalData, the leading provider of business mailing lists, email database services and marketing solutions for industry, has announced the release of its updated CFO (Chief Financial Officers) Email List that can reflect the growth of b2b marketing results.

In announcing this most comprehensive data, Mark Business Development Strategist said, “InfoGlobalData expert data research team played a key role in transforming InfoGlobalData into the leading marketing data company we are today. These hard-earned services and solutions are designed to accelerate the expansion of market presence with real-time data services and solutions to better serve the client”.

The industry-specific and segmented CFO Email Lists will accelerate B2B customer engagement with much more active data.

“InfoGlobalData is the valuable database service providers helping us drive more marketing results that solve industry-specific challenges. We truly appreciate InfoGlobalData working with us and realize the unique process they have provided us.” said Brian Nickerson, Ph.D., JD Director – MS Program in Health Care.

InfoGlobalData accurate and responsive CFO Email Database help b2b marketers grow their revenue, customer based and to get ahead of the competition. As a leader in business mailing lists provider, InfoGlobalData saw an opportunity to take its year of experience representing the growth of small and medium scale businesses that desperately need trusted marketing services.

InfoGlobalData lead generation services take brands to the next level by:

Research the market and potential customers to target the right audience

Understanding the potential objections in advance and being prepared to respond effectively

Executing pilots to test which sources offer the highest match rates

InfoGlobalData have a commitment to meticulously researching and regularly updating their database, for your peace of mind. With telephone number, email address and mailing deliverability guarantees, their updated Database of CFO’s can help to ensure that your marketing strategy has the best possible chance of success.

About InfoGlobalData

InfoGlobalData offers highly targeted Opt-in Emails and Mails that helps clients to maximize ROI and improve conversions. They provide organizations of all types and sizes with access to the specialized service and databases necessary to clean, validate, correct and enhance marketing contact lists.

InfoGlobalData employs expert data specialists that use the latest technology, daily-updated data, and optimized algorithms to provide qualified data outputs for clients. Their data is updated on an ongoing basis and comes from a variety of trusted sources.

InfoGlobalData

Email: sales@infoglobaldata.com

Phone: +1 (206) 792 3760