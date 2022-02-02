online signature

Hyderabad, India, 2022-Feb-02 — /EPR Network/ — Both electronic signature (commonly known as e-signature) and digital signature are different methods of online signatures. Sometimes electronic and digital signatures are used interchangeably, however, there is a subtle difference between the two.

Electronic signature or e-signature is a generic term for any signature transmitted electronically. It is used only to verify a document i.e. to recognize the identity and provide consent via a symbol, image or process attached to the message or document. Though electronic signature is legally binding, the validation of the electronic signature is not performed by any trusted certificate authorities.

Digital signature is a type of an electronic signature that offers more security with encryption standards, and relies on public key infrastructure. The validation of the digital signature is performed by a trusted certificate authority.