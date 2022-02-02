Global Vacuum Loaders Market Exhibited A CAGR Of Around 5% Over The Coming Years

As plastics are finding usefulness in numerous industries such as construction, infrastructural development, electrical and electronics, and transport, plastic-based products are thriving around the world. With the growth of this industry, the number of companies manufacturing vacuum loaders is also rising. Speciality plastics, which are gaining traction, will also require vacuum loaders in their manufacturing processes.

The spread of COVID-19 brought with it a drop in demand vacuum loaders. The pandemic led to a drop of over US$ 5.7 Mn when compared to the previous projection for the year 2020. However, the growth trajectory will normalize over 2021-22. On the whole, the global vacuum loaders market is valued at around US$ 118 million in 2020, and is anticipated to reach nearly US$ 200 million by 2030-end.

Key Takeaways from Vacuum Loaders Market Study

With accelerated use of plastic in various industries such as construction, infrastructural development, electrical and electronics, and transport, demand for vacuum loaders is also booming. From 2020 to 2030, the vacuum loaders market is expected to garner an absolute dollar opportunity of around US$ 82 Mn.

Over the forecast years, the share of vacuum loaders by (500 – 750) lb/hr is expected to rise to nearly 25% at a CAGR of around 6%.

North America and Europe together account for nearly half of global vacuum loader demand; however, by 2030, this is expected to decrease by 2.5%.

The market is both, China and the U.S., is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 5% through 2030.

The vacuum loaders landscape is quite fragmented in nature, as 37% of the revenue generated in this space is from tier-III companies.

Key Segments Covered in Study

By Material

Carbon Steel

Stainless Steel

By Throughput (lb/hr)

Up to 150 lb/hr

(150 – 500) lb/hr

(500 – 750) lb/hr

Over 750 lb/hr

By Loading

Single Material Loading

Ratio Loading

By Loader Motor Type

Brushless

Brush Type

By Phase

Single Phase

Three Phase

By Material Transferred

Powdered

Granulated

By End Use

Plastic Processing

Pharmaceutical

Food Processing

