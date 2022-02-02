Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Is Anticipated To Reach Us$ 15.6 Bn By 2032

Fact.MR’s detailed study on the rapid medical diagnostic kits market forecasts the landscape to accrue significant gains through 2031. Rising prevalence of infectious diseases has been surging demand for rapid medical diagnostic kits, globally. Need for detecting new pathogens that are causing infections is boosting market growth. There has also been a noticeable decrease in the immune systems of people due to sedentary and unhealthy lifestyles, which makes them vulnerable to infections, thus, supplementing demand for rapid medical diagnostic kits.
Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers benefit from strategic collaborations by increasing production and meeting consumer demand. Notable developments concerning deployment of rapid medical diagnostic kits are as follows:

  • On January 26th, 2021, Innova Medical Group, Inc., announced the production of INNOVA SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Qualitative Test Kit for the U.S market, designed to provide 5 million test kit production per day by the end of the month and also expanding to 50 million rapid test kits per day in its expanded Orange County facility
  • Likewise, in June 2021, Hoffmann-La Roche obtained the CE mark for its SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Self Nasal testing kit across home settings. After this development, the company hopes to extend its outreach across various countries through pharmacies and other distribution channels, in packs of five

How is Increasing Prevalence Rates of Infectious Diseases Stimulating Adoption?

A high incidence rate of infections both inside and outside the home has increased the need for people to use rapid testing kits at home. Diagnostic results can be delivered at the point of care thereby decreasing the need for multiple visits to obtain the results of diagnostic tests and thereby improving the specificity of the diagnosis.

As a result, the chances of the patient receiving treatment increase, and the likelihood of presumptive treatment is reduced, where the patient will more likely become ill in the interim. In response to the growing need to detect pathogens and to know the infection source, rapid diagnostic have been gaining popularity in the market. The increasing use of technologies on the market has yielded a nationwide increase in the demand for these tests on the market.

