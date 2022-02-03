Launch of the book, “Surer Projapoti” by Subhashis Goswami (Author)

Lucknow, India, 2022-Feb-03 — /EPR Network/ — BFC Publications is thrilled to announce the launch of, “Surer Projapoti”, an anthology of poems dedicated to the struggles of one man. Herein, the author, SubhashisGoswamihas tried to interpret the struggles and emotions of the protagonist and translate those for the reader in the form of poetry.

The raw emotions the central character feels during his journey, the author has highlighted through various poetic verses, love, romance and disappointments included.

In this book, the author has tried to showcase all the emotions felt by the hero in a new light, with the interpretations both inviting and encouraging lovers of the Bengali language to read this collection of poetries, and spread the word about it.

The book is available for purchase on – Amazon, Flipkart, Google Play .