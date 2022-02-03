EloQ Communications announced Agency of the Year 2021 by Ad World Masters

Ho Chi Minh, VIETNAM, 2022-Feb-03 — /EPR Network/ — Vietnam-based public relations and marketing agency EloQ Communications won the Gold title in Ad World Masters’ Agency of the Year 2021 Awards, a unique digital competition that ranks participants based on big data technology. This award marks another achievement in 2021 for EloQ, after receiving ‘Best PR Agency’ and ‘Best PR Practitioner’ titles at the 3rd ASEAN PR Excellence Award.

EloQ Communications continuous recognition from international awards

Ad World Masters recently announced its Agencies of the Year for 2021 after evaluating more than 11,900 agencies in its global database. Out of which, only 94 agencies from 78 countries received the Gold title, accounting for only 0.79% of Ad World Masters agencies. EloQ Communications scored 9.4 out of the possible 10 points to win the Gold title for Agency of the Year 2021. The agency is the only one from Vietnam to achieve the title this year.

Agency of the Year is the unique digital competition by Ad World Masters, in which agencies are rewarded according to big data. The data have been processed by an AI algorithm and manually reviewed by the Ad World Masters Team to calculate the Agency Score and give an outlook on the agency’s potential. The result was ranked based on factual and objective criteria, including reviews, SEO, social presence, web performance, awards, and more. The strict ranking system, which combined both digital and human-controlled data, ensures the authenticity and merit of the award-winning candidate.

Bringing global standards and cutting-edge solutions into client’s local projects

EloQ dedicates its effort in supporting overseas clients to overcome cultural and language barrier, and get their messages across to Vietnam audience. Throughout 2021, EloQ Communications had successfully demonstrated its expertise and received continuous global recognition from many organizations and platforms. The agency earned its titles for many services, including public relations, social media strategy, digital marketing, content marketing, and influencer marketing.

EloQ Communications has been working with overseas companies doing business in Vietnam, including such diverse porfolios of clients from more than 30 cities and regions, companies in the Fortune 500 list, multinational and local entities. Some of EloQ’s notable clients are AstraZeneca, Intel, Grab, Viber, Duolingo, Hong Kong Tourism Board, Zoho, booking.com, Merck, Fiserv, Alipay, VIB, Fusion Resorts, Holiday Inns, Vietnam Recycles, and many more.

“Following our recent wins at the 3rd ASEAN PR Excellence Awards, this new Agency of the Year 2021 title by Ad World Masters once again proves EloQ’s professionalism and international standards in executing PR & marketing campaigns in Vietnam and Southeast Asian markets. I’m grateful toward our EloQ members, partners and clients who have given us their support over the years for us to stand where we are today,” shared Dr. Clāra Ly-Le, Managing Director of EloQ Communications.

EloQ’s commitment to delivering outstanding services in 2022

In 2022, EloQ will continue to be the clients’ eyes and ears on the ground and voice in the streets. As a local expert, the agency focuses on the kind of outside-the-box thinking needed to get noticed in today’s crowded marketing landscape and make clients’ messages stand out.

In the modern PR landscape, EloQ Communications will continue to optimize digital tools and fuse them with the basic principles of PR to navigate our clients’ projects. EloQ is happy to combine local insights and expertise to generate custom communication strategies that best suits the goals of clients.

###

About EloQ Communications

EloQ Communications is an independent communications agency that acts as its clients’ eyes, ears, and voice in the Vietnamese market. Combining local expertise with a global perspective, EloQ works with foreign and Vietnamese companies of all sizes and industries to enhance their images and extend their reach in the Vietnamese market.

EloQ offers a range of marketing services, including PR, social marketing, digital marketing, influencer marketing, business and product branding, crisis communication, integrated strategic planning, and event planning. The agency values modernity, transparency, and flexibility above all.

For more information about EloQ and its services, please visit www.eloqasia.com