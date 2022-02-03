Hip Hop Star Sircalibur X Released New Single Lo Mein Ft Bleacht

New York, NY, 2022-Feb-03 — /EPR Network/ — Powerful Hip-Hop singer and popular star Sircalibur X recently released his latest track called “Lo Mein” this past spring. Not only has the song been a major hit but also has taken the Hip Hop world by storm. The song has been streamed by hundreds of thousands of people across all audio and video streaming platforms, including thousands of downloads from iTunes. The number has taken Sircalibur X’s popularity to another level and he’s now one of the most well-known singers in the Hip Hop genre. His followers on social media platforms and music streaming platforms have been steadily growing.

The “Crack In The Hat” star has released three more singles since. His number Lo Mein also features another Hip hop star of the same budding greatness — Bleacht. In a fantastic, jaw dropping collaboration that has fans drooling, Sircalibur X and Bleacht have rocked the song beyond everyone’s dream and made something that brought back memories of Hip Hop’s heydays, it’s golden era. “Every time I listen to the song, I’m taken back to the times when Hip Hop was at its best, when Hip Hop music actually brought excitement and the ecstatic feeling from the inside ”, said a fan of Sircalibur X.

“Sircalibur X has had a beginning of limited means. Though he didn’t have much, yet his passion for music and hip hop remained steadfast. He never lost his focus and as he continued to grow up, he worked harder on his talent to become the star he is today. He has released numerous singles over the past year of which Crack In The Hat and Lo Mein have been the biggest hits. Go and listen to the tracks today! They are available on every music streaming platform and available for purchase on Apple iTunes.

About Sircalibur X:

Sircalibur X is a US based popular Hip Hop singer. He released his new single Lo Mein this past spring that features Bleacht

For more information, please visit https://music.apple.com/us/album/lo-mein-feat-bleacht-single/1555566277

###