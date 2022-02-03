InfoGlobalData Integrates Outbound Email Campaigns and List Rental Services to Fortify their Clients Business Growth

InfoGlobalData continues to offer the best services to its clients by integrating outbound email campaigns and list rental services to their lead generation services

Seattle, WA, 2022-Feb-03 — /EPR Network/ — InfoGlobalData the leading provider of b2b database and marketing solutions, today excited to announce that they integrated outbound email campaigns and list rental services to offer hassle-free lead generation services to their clients. Kickstarting its database services, InfoGlobalData has committed to providing the best services that will contribute to businesses across the USA and global markets.

To accomplish the goal of becoming the best service provider based on client requirements, InfoGlobalData has integrated outbound email campaigns and list rental services which help their customers to identify ideal customers for their products with custom data options, also with this integrated service clients can implement their first successful personalized email campaigns within the first 48 hours. This high-quality solution can ensure immediate, measurable and positive impacts on business growth.

Speaking about the service, Mike Floyd Data Specialist at InfoGlobalData said that “This integration could bring tremendous success for a business, as the service mainly focused on fulfilling the client requirements in a comprehensive way”. Also, he added that “the service can bring efficiency and profitability for their clients”.

Ryan Glitch one of the renowned clients of InfoGlobalData said that “it’s important for organizations to make full use of this service to support and improve business growth; we are excited to work with InfoGlobalData again and enhance the amazing work already being done.”

