AWS Announces AWS Mainframe Modernization Acceleration Program in Partnership with Micro Focus

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Feb-03 — /EPR Network/ — AWS also known as the Amazon Web Services has been a revolutionizing cloud computing IT service that allowed businesses to achieve more and also offer more to their customers. While AWS presents enterprises with storage space, security measures and synchronized handling and management for data, the software system goes beyond to provide a diverse set of hardware and software inclusions as well. As the popular service has gained acclaim amongst users for its pay-as-you-go scheme for usage, the cloud platform is now partnering with Micro Focus to offer more to its valued customers.

Amongst the many provisions of AWS is the Mainframe Modernization service that concentrates on data migration from an on-site infrastructure to the cloud system whereby there is easy access, management, operation and execution of the applications present within the mainframe. Experts at Citrus Consulting Services share that “the Mainframe Modernization Acceleration program will help the platform achieve more under the partnership with Micro Focus as more features will be added on to the existing system to help customers access a much better execution environment.”

This is particularly important as once the data has been migrated onto the system, a lot of time is spent in analyzing, developing, deploying as well as operating the applications that have been tweaked or created from scratch. When further modernisation is inserted into this picture, customers can benefit from a smooth and faster running service that helps achieve better results in a shorter span of time. Given Micro Focus’ track record for the success of their modernizing solutions, this collaboration will allow for enterprises to make the most out of their AWS cloud security and managed IT system.

Citrus Consulting Services project that “this association is very much necessary as with growing technological needs, the AWS system also has to keep evolving to give customers the freedom to implement a flexible and adaptive business strategy. A better strategy will not only help in reducing the time between the conception and delivery of products and services to customers but also help streamline the process for coders working at the backend of the program. By modernizing the system further, business owners can remain progressive with the upcoming needs of their firm while keeping all of their current infrastructures up to date and ready for the future.

At Citrus Consulting, you can help your business evolve by taking advantage of the cloud consulting services provided by professionals who can help build your in-house system from scratch or update it with add-ons such as the VMC on AWS. If you are looking to incorporate modern solutions into your business’s IT infrastructure, the team at Citrus Consulting Services can provide optimal AWS services in the UAE region that are designed to meet all your business needs.